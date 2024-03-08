Whether they're fierce warriors or brilliant minds, women protagonists on OTT and big films smash stereotypes

Sheetal

Make way for the women! They have taken the centre-stage, be it on OTT or big screen, playing characters that embody strength, resilience and unwavering determination.

She

As we celebrate International Women’s Day, we pick a few web series which stand out for their indomitable spirit, stories of courage and resilience, and of course, strong women protagonists.

COPing well

In recent times, many Hindi film actresses have donned the khakhi. Who can forget Shefali Shah’s portrayal as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi as she made us relive the horrors of Nirabhya case through Delhi Crime Season 1?

Constable Bhumika Pardeshi, played by Aaditi Pohankar, in web series She, who goes undercover to catch gangster Nayak, also makes the cut. With her enigmatic presence as a double agent , she ends up discovering her sexuality as well her vicious-self who is not afraid to take on anybody. Similarly

actress Sonakshi Sinha and Raveena Tandon made impressive digital debut with Dahaad and Aranyak, respectively. These strong-headed ladies wore the uniform to lead the way.

Girl gang

As Savitri, the matriarch running a business of drugs from a remote village in Rajasthan, Dimple Kapadia turned many heads with the Disney+Hotstar original Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo. Supported by strong female ensemble cast, including Radhika Madan, Angira Dhar, Isha Talwar and Monica Dogra, it was indeed a show to hail women and their strong resolve to survive against all odds. Another such show is Aarya, headlined by Sushmita Sen, which also marked her digital debut. She was able to grab eyeballs for this female-lead show which ran for three seasons.

When talking of badass characters from Indian web series, Golu, played by Shweta Tripathi, comes to mind. Straight from the Hindi heartland, Mirzapur has catapulted Shweta into fame and her character Golu from a studious girl and loving sister to revenge-seeking girl has evolved like no other characters in the series. As viewers wait for Season 3, it remains to be seen how Golu will take on other challenges as her mind is set on ruling Mirzapur. Similarly, South Indian superstar Samantha Ruth Prabhu became a person of national interest after she acted in The Family Man 2. She played the dreaded terrorist Raji, giving tough fight to intelligence officer Srikant Tiwari (Manoj Bajpayee).

Urban landscape

In the urban setup and uber-rich category of stories, series Bombay Begums and Made in Heaven, led by Pooja Bedi and Sobhita Dhulipala, respectively, have made their mark. Both the series have women holding important positions; Pooja as the head of a corporate firm whereas Sobhita runs a business of wedding planning. While they have character flaws according to the good-girl theory, yet it’s hard not to fall in love with them.

Field study

It’s difficult to recreate the charm of village women on screen. The name that shines in this area is Huma Qureshi, who plays Rani in SonyLIV series Maharani. An intelligent homemaker, Rani when given the job of managing a state as acting Chief Minister, does it equally well.