While being a young star is a challenge, the role of parents or guardians is prime lest the child loses the way amid the fanfare

Ahsaas Channa



Mona

Stardom comes at a price. Erratic schedules, long hours, travel, recognition and fame that comes with it; handling this and much more...Television and film industry is a tough field to survive in. Social media has given rise to its own stars. And child actors are starting early, not just doing the job — that of acting — but also ‘performing’ for social media handles. Herein the role of parents or in some cases guardians is of utmost significance.

Rocking kudi

Kishtu K with her Aunt

Seven-year-old Kishtu K (Kanishtha Kaushik) was noticed for her first performance at the age of two! Singing boliyan and tappe, Punjabi folk is her stronghold. In the last five years, she has acted in serials and web shows, and sung in music videos. The little girl just in class two enjoys an enviable social media presence, and is often invited for meet and greets.

Kishtu K

The child artiste is managed by Ranbanproduction LLP, which is owned by Bhanu Kaushal and Ranveer Kaushal. “I always wanted to do something big, but lost track. I found the same spark in Kishtu and decided to ensure she gets to do it all,” says Bhanu Kaushal, Kishtu’s masi (aunt). “Kishtu’s mother makes her rehearse for boliyan and tappe, while my brother and I manage her social media,” she adds.

Back-to-back shooting at times make Kishtu switch online for academics. “Kishtu is a sought-after child star. but we are mindful that due to her fame she doesn’t lose her innocence. We request for morning shoots, so that she is free to play with kids of her age during the evening. We often take her for pizza outings, which she loves.” With work comes money, and between Bhanu and Ranveer they handle the finances as well. “We keep a solid account and apart from spending on her videos and more, her money is maintained in a separate account.”

Luck by chance

Garry Dhillon

Bharatinder Singh, better known by his stage name Garry Dhillon, got into showbiz by chance. “My friend was shooting a song and wanted a kid my son’s age to perform, I was not sure if little Garry would be able to act, but we gave a try and it worked,” says Garry’s father Sunny Dhillon. After that, offers poured in.

Garry Dhillon with his father

During the last two years, Gary has worked in a couple of Punjabi music videos, award-winning short film Rooh, and ten Punjabi feature films, including Banda Singh, Moh and Challa Mudd Ke Ni Aya. A student of DPS-40, while he wishesfor meatier roles on television and films, he as well as his father want to retain their Chandigarh base. “My school is here and my friends also,” says Garry, who is fond of acting and cycling. So far he’s doing pretty well in studies and acting, “At times I carry my bag to the shooting site, my teachers are happy with my academic performance and acting skills,” says Garry.

“We also have a tutor to help him if he misses school due to the shoots, so he is able to cover up,” says the proud father.

Key role

Kulbir Badesron, mother of Ahsaas Channa, who started acting at the age of five-and-a-half, stresses on how parents can play a key role. “When children are young, it’s the guardians who have to take a call. So, it was a deliberate call on our part to keepAhsaas away from gruelling daily soaps.” Thirteen years in the field, and Ahsaas today is part of web shows and many other projects.

Matter of choice

Ashnoor Kaur

Ashnoor Kaur, 18, has been in showbiz for 13 years now. Her mother, Avneet Kaur, gave up her teaching profession to cater to Ashnoor’s schedules.

Ashnoor Kaur with Her mum

“When she was younger I had to teach her and took dictation on the sets, so she enjoyed both academics and acting. At the same time, she maintained balance. Along with her show Patiala Babes, she scored 93 per cent in 10th. And repeated the feat in 12th. With shoots and studies, at times she would only sleep for two to three hours but would ensure to give her 100 per cent always,” says the proud mum.

“It was matter of choice. I wanted both so badly, and was happy to put in extra efforts,” shares Ashnoor.

It all comes at a cost!

 Tunisha Sharma

Child actors haven’t always had it easy. The industry, both in India and Hollywood, is full of instances about how they are forced to work long hours and their finances pocketed. Actor-singer Jeanette McCurdy has brought out the tough side of her career as a child actor and her difficult relationship with her abusive mother in the book I’m Glad My Mom Died. Daisy Irani, who starred as a child artiste in films like Boot Polish, Jagte Raho and Naya Daur, also opened up about abuse during her early years. Even the recent tragedy with actor Tunisha Sharma has brought back the issue of mental health into focus.

