While growing up naïve Varun Dhawan believed Kajol was Shah Rukh’s wife; was stunned to see Gauri Khan in the house

Chandigarh, February 16
The onscreen romance and chemistry between Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol were loved by those who were born in the late 80s or 90s.
Many were of the opinion that the duo were married in real life too.
Of all people who believed this was true, was Varun Dhawan, which left SRK and Kajol in splits.
In a 2015 video from Comedy Nights with Kapil, which has resurfaced online, Varun Dhawan said that he thought Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol were married in real life when he was a child.
“Bachpan mein mujhe bhi aisa lagta tha (I used to think the same when I was a child). I thought you all were married. Till I met Gauri (Khan) ma’am, obviously.”
Varun said he and his friends were collecting funds for a charity and decided to go to Shah Rukh Khan’s house, Mannat, in the hope of a huge donation. But to his surprise, Gauri Khan opened the door. Sharing his reaction to seeing her, the Badla actor said, “Mujhe kuch galat laga uss waqt (I felt something was wrong at that time).”
Reacting to this, SRK playfully said, “Tum kaun ho? Kajol ke ghar mein kya kar rahi ho tum (Who are you and what are you doing in Kajol’s house)?” leaving everyone in a laughter.
As Varun continued talking about the incident, he added that he didn’t say anything there but went home and spoke to his mother about it. It was then that he learned that Gauri Khan was actually Shah Rukh’s wife and not Kajol.
