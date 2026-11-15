Why whimsymaxxing is having a moment...

Welcome to whimsymaxxing, the Internet's latest celebration of making everyday life a little more playful. A cheerful rebellion against beige interiors, work wardrobes and the pressure to have every aspect of life perfectly optimised. Think colourful clothes, quirky collectibles, embellished accessories, and objects that make absolutely no practical sense but bring an unreasonable amount of happiness.

And in India, whimsy has hardly arrived as a stranger. It has always had a home in the saree cupboard, the brass figurines, inherited jewellery and random handloom picks. Perhaps all we need is to rediscover it.

For Niyati Chitkara, whimsy is a state of mind—and being “worth it” is part of the philosophy. Vice-President of Chitkara Schools, an educationist with a PhD, and a diploma in cosmetology, she sees dressing as an extension of art, culture and personality. Her signature? Glitter. “Adding glitter is like adding glitter to your life,” she says.

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Her wardrobe refuses to play by matchy-matchy rules. A saree needn't dictate the jewellery; gold can meet silver, heirlooms can sit alongside travel finds, and a local artisan's work can become the star of a formal look. She dresses for the occasion, but always leaves room for whimsy.

Much of that wardrobe carries a deeper sentiment. Her mother-in-law, Dr Madhu Chitkara, has long influenced her style, gifting her sarees, jewellery and treasures chosen with love. Niyati brings these together with generational pieces, her own finds and souvenirs from her travels. “What matters the most is the affection attached to a piece—the person who chose it, the memory it carries and the feeling it evokes.”

That is perhaps Niyati's particular brand of whimsy: wear what makes you happy. She does her own makeup, experiments with colour, plays with bindis, and has little interest in being a slave to brands or trends. “I am an aesthetic lover,” she says.

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Her love of Indian art and craft also turns dressing into cultural storytelling. She collects local jewellery while travelling, choosing pieces that carry the character of a place. In her wardrobe, Rajasthan, Turkey, the UAE happily coexist alongwith others. And she repeats. Her whimsy isn't about constant consumption; it is about discovering fresh joy in the things she already loves.

If Niyati wears her whimsy, Ambika Miglani lives among hers. Her home is a cabinet of curiosities, assembled over decades and filled with objects that have stories to tell. Vintage cameras, wooden sculptures, colourful cushions and finds collected while moving between cities all find their place.

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For Ambika, an object needn't match the sofa or follow a decorating rule. It simply needs to spark joy. “For me, home is a reflection of who I am and everything I hold close to my heart. It is my safe space, a place where I can truly be myself. I believe a home should make not just the people living in it but also everyone who walks through its doors feel comfortable, happy and welcome. That's the feeling I want to celebrate, during the festival and every day thereafter,” avers Ambika.

“Love makes room for a little magic in the everyday. Mine, more often than not, arrives quietly on four paws,” says bestselling author Bhaavna Arora. Her cats, Hari Prasad and Ramlal, were named with much love and thought. Bhaavna wanted the names of the Divine to become part of the everyday rhythm. The cats, meanwhile, appear to have embraced their exalted status with characteristic feline confidence. “Animals bring a certain stillness, warmth and joy into your life, often without you even realising how much you need it,” she says.

Of course, the Internet's version of whimsy comes with its own extra sparkle. Enter gemmaxxing, the bedazzling cousin of whimsymaxxing, which involves giving everyday objects the rhinestone treatment. From cosmetic cases, drinkware and phone covers to denim, headphones and even cakes, nothing is too ordinary to be worthy of a little embellishment.

Bhaavna Arora has her own playful take on this spirit. She loves experimenting with her photographs, adding little creative touches and having fun with pictures of herself and her cats. After all, why should a photograph—or a perfectly ordinary moment with your pets—be left untouched when it can be made a little more magical?

Perhaps the secret to whimsymaxxing lies in resisting its overconsumption trap. It is about paying attention to what already makes us happy: wearing the saree instead of saving it, giving an old treasure pride of place or letting a furry companion claim the best spot on the sofa.

After all, why reserve a little magic for special occasions when the everyday is perfectly capable of holding it?