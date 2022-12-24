Whitney Houston biopic I wanna Dance with Somebody to release in India on this date

Chandigarh, December 24
Singer Whitney Houston’s biopic 'I Wanna Dance with Somebody' is all set to release in India on 30th December 2022.
Directed by Kasi Lemmons, written by Academy Award nominee Anthony McCarten, produced by legendary music executive Clive Davis and starring BAFTA Award winner Naomi Ackie, the film is a no-holds-barred portrait of the complex and multifaceted woman behind The Voice.
The biopic celebrates the powerful story of Whitney Houston. How from being a New Jersey choir girl to becoming the best-selling, most awarded recording artists of all time, her poignant and emotional journey inspires her fans and audiences alike. Naomi Ackie re-captures Houston's trailblazing career and brings alive her show-stopping performances. The Super Bowl and American Muisc Awards, are some of the icon's most loved shows that are recreated in the biopic.
Here's the trailer:
The film also stars Stanley Tucci, Ashton Sanders, Tamara Tunie, Nafessa Williams, and Clarke Peters.
Sony Pictures Entertainment brings 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody' to Indian on 30th December, 2022.
