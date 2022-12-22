 Who is 'AU' and how is he linked to Rhea Chakraborty? Why a probe is demanded into his phone calls to the actress : The Tribune India

Who is 'AU' and how is he linked to Rhea Chakraborty? Why a probe is demanded into his phone calls to the actress

Who is 'AU' and how is he linked to Rhea Chakraborty? Why a probe is demanded into his phone calls to the actress

Rhea Chakraborty.



PTI

Nagpur, December 22

Members of the ruling coalition in Maharashtra staged a demonstration in the legislature complex here on Thursday and demanded an inquiry into Lok Sabha member Rahul Shewale's claim of several phone calls from a person with 'AU' initials to actress Rhea Chakraborty, the girlfriend of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Shewale, who belongs to the Shiv Sena faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, had on Wednesday flagged in the Lok Sabha the issue of alleged suicide of Rajput and asked about the status of the CBI's inquiry into his death.

Legislator Pratap Sarnaik, also part of the Shinde camp, on Thursday said Shewale had claimed there were 44 phone calls from 'AU' to Chakraborty.

Members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shinde faction staged a demonstration in the Vidhan Bhavan complex on Thursday while holding banners which read: "AU kaun hain" (who is AU).

Sarnaik demanded an inquiry into the allegations raised by Shewale and to find out who was 'AU'.

Legislators of the ruling dispensation also raised slogans against Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Chhagan Bhujbal for allegedly insulting Mumbai by calling it the 'Kombdi' (hen) that lays the golden egg.

Bhujbal, a former minister, on Wednesday said he had only used the popular Marathi version of the phrase `to kill the goose that lays the golden egg'.

Meanwhile, members of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi also staged a demonstration in the Vidhan Bhavan complex and again demanded the resignation of CM Shinde over a Nagpur land allotment decision by him as the urban development minister in the previous MVA government.

The opposition members have been making the demand for Shinde's resignation since Tuesday.

On Thursday, Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Ajit Pawar, his counterpart in the Council Ambadas Danve, Congress leader Nana Patole, Shiv Sena (UBT) legislator Aaditya Thackeray, NCP's Rohit Pawar and others were part of the demonstration where slogans were also raised alleging corruption in the Nagpur Investment Trust (NIT) land allotment case.

The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court last week ordered status quo on a decision taken by Shinde, when he was the urban development minister in the previous Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, over the allotment of land meant for slum dwellers to private persons.

Danve on Tuesday said the NIT, which comes under the urban development department, had reserved a plot measuring 4.5 acres in the city for the construction of houses for rehabilitation of slum dwellers.

"However, Shinde had issued an order to hand over the land parcel to 16 persons at a cost of Rs 1.5 crore. The current cost of the land is Rs 83 crore," he had claimed.

The CM had denied any wrongdoing and rejected the demand to quit.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

3 cases of Omicron subvariant BF.7, driving China's covid surge, detected in India

2
Brand Connect

Be Informed - Trisha Yearwood Weight Loss Gummies Reviews SCAM FEEDBACK ALERT 2023!

3
Brand Connect

KetoFitastic Keto ACV Gummies Review - Is Keto Fitastic ACV Keto Gummy Brand Scam or Legit?

4
Trending

Rahul Gandhi angrily pushes down phone of party worker trying to click selfie with him; video goes viral

5
Coronavirus EXPLAINER

All you need to know about BF.7 Omicron sub-variant that has triggered fresh Covid fears

6
FIFA 2022

Argentina's FIFA World Cup champions airlifted in helicopters as fans swarm team bus

7
Trending

Watch: Canadian Sikh dancer grooves to dhol beats at -40ºC in snow ridden wilds, netizens impressed

8
Punjab

Karamjeet Singh elected as president of ad hoc Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee

9
Diaspora

Sikh MP Preet Gill seeks probe into 'bullying culture' at UK hospital

10
Punjab

Punjab ex-CM Charanjit Channi asked to appear before court on January 12 in case registered during state polls

Don't Miss

View All
Rahul Gandhi angrily pushes down party worker’s phone trying to take selfie; video goes viral
Trending

Rahul Gandhi angrily pushes down phone of party worker trying to click selfie with him; video goes viral

Chances of white Xmas brighten, hoteliers elated
Himachal

Chances of white Xmas brighten, hoteliers elated

4,589 killed in over 5K mishaps last year in Punjab
Punjab

4,589 killed in over 5K mishaps last year in Punjab

60 pc of China, 10 pc of earth's population to be infected by Covid in next 90 days; deaths likely to be in millions: Epidemiologist
World

Epidemiologist predicts 60% of China, 10% of world population to be infected by covid in next 3 months, deaths in millions

Dense fog engulfs North India; zero visibility in Bhatinda and Amritsar, rail, road traffic hit
Punjab

Dense fog engulfs north India; zero visibility in Bathinda and Amritsar; rail and road traffic hit

Dense fog envelops region, rail, road traffic hit; IMD issues five-day alert
Delhi

Dense fog envelops region, rail, road traffic hit; IMD issues five-day alert

Bathinda shivers at 2.6° C
Bathinda

Bathinda shivers at 2.6° C

Deepika Padukone’s FIFA World Cup outfit draws netizens ire; ‘why is she dressed like a duffel bag?’ ask fans
Entertainment

Deepika Padukone’s FIFA World Cup outfit draws netizens ire; ‘why is she dressed like a duffel bag?’ ask fans

Top News

Health Minister addresses parliament on Covid situation, curbs on celebrations likely

Health Minister addresses Parliament on covid situation, advises caution

Senior IPS officer and former director general of Tihar Prisons Sandeep Goel suspended

Senior IPS officer and Tihar Prisons ex-D-G Sandeep Goel suspended

Goel, a 1989-batch IPS officer, was removed as the head of D...

Shraddha Walkar murder case accused Aaftab Poonawala's bail hearing at 11am

Shraddha Walkar murder accused Aaftab Poonawala withdraws his bail plea

Poonawala appears before the court through video-conferencin...

'Chronology samjhiye'; Congress takes a jibe at govt over PM's covid meeting

'Chronology samjhiye'; Congress takes a jibe at govt hours before PM's covid review meeting

The Congress's jibe comes just hours before Prime Minister M...

Who is ‘AU’ and how is he linked to Rhea Chakraborty? Why a probe is demanded into his phone calls to the actress

Who is 'AU' and how is he linked to Rhea Chakraborty? Why a probe is demanded into his phone calls to the actress


Cities

View All

BSF shoots down drone in Punjab’s Tarn Taran

BSF shoots down drone in Punjab's Tarn Taran

BSF recovers 4.3-kg heroin along International Border

Passport office in Amritsar to stay open this Saturday

Stretch of problems: Railway crossing near hospital troubles commuters, patients with traffic jams in Amritsar

Tangled Mess: Wires dangle dangerously over houses, shops in Amritsar

Zero visibility in Bathinda as fog engulfs northern states

Zero visibility in Bathinda as fog engulfs northern states

4 AAP councillors among 5 suspended from Chandigarh MC House for a day following ruckus

4 AAP councillors among 5 suspended from Chandigarh MC House for a day following ruckus

Fully fenced 3 lanes at Chandigarh railway station to ease rush

Chandigarh Estate Office doubles daily appointment slots to 48

Chandigarh MC plans 20% subsidy for ‘zero waste’ weddings

RT-PCR test must for patients at hospitals in Chandigarh

Senior IPS officer and former director general of Tihar Prisons Sandeep Goel suspended

Senior IPS officer and Tihar Prisons ex-D-G Sandeep Goel suspended

Shraddha Walkar murder accused Aaftab Poonawala withdraws his bail plea

2,800-kg drugs destroyed

Delhi Excise scam: ED files charge sheet; levels allegations against Telangana CM’s daughter K Kavitha

Government will ensure 24x7 water supply in Delhi: Manish Sisodia

After ‘decline’ in population, Jalandhar civic body to conduct sample survey

After ‘decline’ in population, Jalandhar civic body to conduct sample survey

3 fractional doses for kids from January1: SMO

Jalandhar girl Japsimran Kaur wins Rs 50 lakh at Kaun Banega Crorepati-Junior

Harivallabh Sangeet Sammelan: Young artistes enthral audience

Looking Back 2022: Law and order crumbles, almost every month major crimes jolted Jalandhar

8 structures razed on ‘encroached’ land along Buddha Nullah by Ludhiana MC

8 structures razed on ‘encroached’ land along Buddha Nullah by Ludhiana MC

War on drugs: 854 held in 646 NDPS cases with huge cache in Ludhiana

Three rob mobile shopkeeper at Hussainpura village, fire gunshots

25-kg ganja seized, Bihar native arrested in Ludhiana

Man nabbed for killing wife

No respite from monkey menace in Patiala, rehabilitation project in limbo

No respite from monkey menace in Patiala, rehabilitation project in limbo

‘Transporting coal through rail-ship-rail route illogical’

Hockey meet: Defending champions Corps of Signals, RCF Kapurthala advance

Fatehgarh Sahib District Administration develops QR code for Jor Mela info

STUTI programme concludes