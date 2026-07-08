After marrying Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan in an intimate ceremony in July 2026, Gauri Spratt has become one of the most searched personalities online. While Aamir has spent decades in the spotlight, Gauri has consciously stayed away from public attention, building her own career in the beauty and fashion industry.

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From her multicultural roots and entrepreneurial journey to her relationship with Aamir Khan, here's a closer look at the woman who has captured nationwide interest.

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Early life in Bangalore and Ooty

Born and raised in Bengaluru, Gauri Spratt comes from a culturally diverse family. Her father, Robert Spratt, has Tamil-British roots, while her mother, Rita Spratt, is of Punjabi-Irish heritage and ran a beauty salon in Bengaluru. Her family also has an interesting historical connection. Reports state that she is the granddaughter of British-born writer Philip Spratt, who settled in India and became associated with the country's freedom movement. She spent part of her childhood in Ooty before returning to Bengaluru, where she grew up. Despite now being associated with one of India's biggest film stars, Gauri has largely lived a private life.

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Styling and photography training

Gauri pursued her schooling at The Blue Mountains School in Ooty. She later moved to London to study styling and photography at the University of the Arts London, where she earned a Foundation Degree in Arts. Her education laid the foundation for a career in fashion and creative design.

Beauty business

Unlike many celebrity spouses, Gauri built her own professional identity long before entering the limelight. She has worked in garment sourcing, styling and photography before establishing herself in the beauty business. Over the years, she has also been associated with salon management and creative projects. Reports further suggest that she has contributed behind the scenes to work connected with Aamir Khan Productions.

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Net worth

Gauri's exact financial worth has never been officially disclosed. However, several media reports estimate her net worth to be between ₹24 crore and ₹40 crore, largely accumulated through her entrepreneurial ventures in the beauty and fashion sectors.

Previous marriage

Before her relationship with Aamir Khan, Gauri was married. She has chosen to keep details of her former husband private, and his identity has not been publicly disclosed. She has one son from her previous marriage, who has largely remained away from media attention.

Love story with Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan has shared that his relationship with Gauri spans decades. The two first met around 25 years back but eventually lost touch. Years later, they connected, and their friendship gradually turned into a romantic relationship.

They reportedly dated for more than a year before making their relationship public in March 2025, when Aamir introduced Gauri during media interactions around his birthday. On July 5, 2026, the couple tied the knot in a private wedding attended by close family members and friends.