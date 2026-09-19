Who is Medha Shankr? The ‘12th Fail’ star at the centre of Samay Raina’s latest romance rumours

The actor, best known for playing Shraddha Joshi in the acclaimed film “12th Fail”, is at the centre of fresh speculation about her equation with comedian Samay Raina. An anonymous Reddit post circulating on social media has claimed that the two are planning to get married in December 2026.

But there is an important catch: neither Medha Shankr nor Samay Raina has confirmed that they are dating, engaged or planning to get married. The December wedding claim remains an unverified social media rumour.

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So, while the internet is busy connecting the dots, here is a look at who Medha Shankr is — and how she went from a promising young actor to one of the most recognisable faces of “12th Fail”.

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Who is Medha Shankr?

Medha Shankr is an actor and singer who has worked across Hindi films and web projects. She is also trained in Hindustani classical music.

Her early acting work included the British period drama Beecham House, followed by projects such as “Shaadisthan” and “Dil Bekaraar”. She later appeared in “Max, Min and Meowzaki”, which premiered at the Busan International Film Festival.

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However, it was one film in particular that changed the trajectory of her career.

Medha Shankr and her big “12th Fail” breakthrough

In 2023, Medha appeared opposite Vikrant Massey in Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s “12th Fail”, playing Shraddha Joshi, the woman who becomes an important part of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma’s journey.

The film became a major turning point for Medha, bringing her widespread recognition and establishing her as an actor to watch.

Her portrayal of Shraddha was understated rather than flashy, and the character’s emotional support for Manoj became an integral part of the film’s story.

The success of “12th Fail” firmly put Medha on the Bollywood map.

What has Medha Shankr done after “12th Fail”?

Medha has continued to explore different kinds of roles rather than being defined solely by “12th Fail”.

In 2026, she appeared in the romantic comedy “Ginny Weds Sunny 2”. She has also spoken publicly about her fondness for romance as a genre.

Why is Medha Shankr being linked to Samay Raina?

The speculation surrounding Medha and Samay did not begin with the latest wedding rumour.

The two have appeared together publicly, and their interactions have repeatedly prompted social media users to speculate about their relationship. Medha also appeared on the second season of “India’s Got Latent”, where she shared the panel with Varun Dhawan, Sharon Verma and Nishant Tanwar.

During the episode, Samay was asked to name his closest friend among the panelists. He picked Medha, describing her as being close to him. The exchange quickly became fodder for online speculation.

Earlier this year, social media chatter also intensified after users claimed to have spotted the two together. A blurred photograph purportedly showing them in Interlaken, Switzerland, subsequently circulated online, although the image did not independently establish their identities or relationship.

And now, the December wedding rumour

The latest buzz began with an anonymous Reddit post. A screenshot circulating online showed a user claiming to be close to Samay’s family and alleging that the comedian and Medha were planning to marry in December.

The post further claimed that the two were currently on vacation.

There is, however, no independent confirmation of those claims, and reports indicate that the original Reddit post was subsequently deleted. Neither Samay nor Medha has publicly announced an engagement or wedding date.

Medha Shankr : More than just the latest rumour

While her reported equation with Samay Raina may currently be generating headlines, Medha’s career has been building independently for several years.

From “Beecham House” and “Shaadisthan” to “Max, Min and Meowzaki” and eventually “12th Fail”, she has gradually moved into more prominent roles. Her performance as Shraddha Joshi remains her biggest mainstream breakthrough so far.

Her appearance on “India’s Got Latent” also introduced her to a different, internet-savvy audience beyond conventional film promotions.

And now , with her name trending alongside one of India’s most talked-about comedians, interest in the actor’s personal life has inevitably followed.

Are Medha Shankr and Samay Raina getting married?

There is no confirmed evidence that Medha Shankr and Samay Raina are getting married in December 2026.

The claim stems from an anonymous social media post, and neither has publicly confirmed their relationship or any wedding plans. Other online claims about a possible private marriage have also not been independently verified.

For now, the internet may have plenty of theories — but Medha Shankr’s relationship status remains private.

What is established is her career: the actor who won audiences over as Shraddha Joshi in “12th Fail” is continuing to carve out her own space in the industry, even as social media finds a new reason to put her name in the headlines.