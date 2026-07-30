Zendaya has the sweetest answer when asked about her lifelong friend in Hollywood—and it is her fiancé and ‘Spider-Man’ co-star Tom Holland.

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At the UK premiere of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the actress described Holland as her "best friend" and said working with him over the years has been "a privilege."

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Speaking on the red carpet, Zendaya was asked if there was someone in the entertainment industry she was grateful to have grown up alongside.

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"Well, Tom, obviously, my best friend, but being able to do these films with him is a privilege, and I love to be able to grow together and watch him. I mean, he's the best," she said.

From co-stars to life partners

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Zendaya and Tom Holland first met in 2016 after being cast as MJ and Peter Parker in ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’. While rumours about their relationship swirled for years, the duo maintained they were close friends.

Their on-screen chemistry continued in ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ (2019), where their characters shared their first kiss. In July 2021, the couple confirmed their real-life romance after they were photographed kissing in Los Angeles.

Since then, they have occasionally shared glimpses of their relationship while largely keeping it out of the spotlight.

Why they keep their relationship private

Despite being one of Hollywood's most beloved couples, both actors have repeatedly stressed the importance of protecting their personal lives.

Holland previously said: "I don't talk about it. I try my best to keep it as private as possible. We both feel very strongly that that is the healthiest way to move on as a couple."

Zendaya has echoed similar sentiments, saying it's about "protecting the peace" while not being afraid to live life publicly.

Holland has also explained why he often skips Zendaya's red-carpet premieres. "Because it's not my moment, it's her moment, and if we go together, it's about us."

Are Zendaya and Tom engaged?

Engagement rumours first surfaced in January 2025 when Zendaya attended the Golden Globe Awards wearing a large diamond ring on her left hand. The couple later confirmed they were engaged. More recently, Holland referred to Zendaya as "my wife" during a rapid-fire podcast segment when asked who he would most like to holiday with in Greece.

“No one calms me down better": Tom

At the Spider-Man: Brand New Day UK premiere, Holland also spoke about the calming influence Zendaya has on his life. "Zendaya always just brings me an unbelievable sense of calm. Even in the midst of all of this craziness... No one calms me down better than she does."

The couple recently shared screen space in ‘The Odyssey’ and are reunited once again in ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’.

The film released in India on July 30 and opens in US theatres on July 31.

Looking ahead, Zendaya will star in ‘Dune: Part Three’, while Holland will appear in ‘Avengers: Doomsday’. Both films are slated for release on December 18.