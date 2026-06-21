Whodunit in jungle

Hoof and claw marks on trees! Cannibal bees! Lichens that threaten lizards! Ruddy is back to cracking nail-biting cases, uncovering the secrets of the natural world and meeting a cast of unforgettable animal characters along the way.

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After the success of ‘Naturalist Ruddy’, Rohan Chakravarty comes with another adventure: ‘Carri-On, Ruddy!’ A clever Ruddy Mongoose and Kanha Tiger Reserve’s resident nature detective, our sleuth has an instinct for digging and a nose for mysteries.

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Ruddy investigates unusual phenomena and animal interactions that unfold like nature’s ‘crime scenes’, even when no laws are broken.

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by Rohan Chakravarty. Advertisement Penguin Random House.

With witty narration and playful illustration, Rohan’s second book in the series blends detective fiction, natural history, and ecology in a way that never feels like a lesson. He is the creator of Green Humour, a series of comics and illustrations on wildlife and nature conservation.

At a time when children are growing up more connected to screens than to the natural world, ‘Carri-on, Ruddy!’ slips environmental conservation through the backdoor, one detective case at a time.