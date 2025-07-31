Why Aamir Khan releasing Sitaare Zameen Par on YouTube Movies?

Aamir Khan’s latest release, Sitaare Zameen Par, will be available on YouTube Movies after its theatrical run.

Starting August 1, the film will stream exclusively on YouTube in India at Rs 100, and in 38 international markets, including US, Canada, UK, Australia, Germany, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore and Spain, among others.

"The price point for this film is Rs 100. It is a family film and I want the entire family to watch the film together. If the family of four decides to watch this film at Rs 100 then it will cost Rs 25 per person.

"By the time we finish our theatrical run, maybe we would've reached more than a crore people but what about the remaining people? So, my attempt is to reach every person through my film," the 60-year-old actor said at a press conference in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Directed by R S Prasanna, Sitaare Zameen Par was released in theatres across the country in June, earning over Rs 250 crores and receiving praise for its heartwarming story as well as performances.

"I want to take my film to every household, I want to reach out to every audience. It is up to the audience when they want to watch the film. I felt this is the right time to come up with this pay-per-view model," Aamir said.

In fact, in a few days all the films produced by his banner, Aamir Khan Productions, will be available on his YouTube platform.

The actor said, "We are open to show the film of other producers on our YouTube channel provided our core team at AKP, including me and Aparna, should like the content. It is not a subscription based model but it is a pay-per-view thing."