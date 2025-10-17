Why did Shashi Tharoor praise actor Kavitta Verma?

Actress and poet Kavitta Verma, who was last seen in Bejoy Nambiar’s Kaala on Disney+ Hotstar, continues to win hearts not only with her on-screen performances but also with her writings. Known for her roles in Policegiri, Laali Ki Shaadi Mein Laaddoo Deewana, and R… Rajkumar, Kavitta has beautifully expanded her creative horizons with poetry and writing.

Her first poetry book, Tanhaiyon Se Rishte, received an overwhelming response from readers, establishing her as a sensitive and evocative writer. Building on that success, her latest Hindi poetry collection, Khairkwah, has been earning critical praise and readers’ love alike. The book recently caught the attention of none other than Shashi Tharoor, who, known to read around 300 books a year, applauded her work.

Sharing the experience, Kavitta says, “I gifted Khairkwah to Mr Tharoor, and it was truly special when he mentioned my poem Kaala in particular. He’s a very well-read person, and anyone who meets him always goes back home with lots of insights on life. His appreciation means a lot to me as a writer.”

While many believe poetry caters to a niche audience, Kavitta has a different take. “I don’t think poetry has a niche audience. All films have poetic one-liners, and even web series often use poems as a thread to bind the story. Songs in films are nothing but poetry in motion. Poetry is deeply woven into our culture and emotions,” she explains.

The multi-talented artiste recently added another feather to her cap by writing a love song for a major film platform. “It’s my first attempt at songwriting, and it feels great to explore another side of creativity apart from acting. Writing gives me immense satisfaction and helps me connect deeply with human emotions,” she shares.

Looking ahead, Kavitta is excited about balancing her acting career with her literary pursuits. “I’m looking forward to good work — both as an actor and a writer. Creativity has no boundaries, and I’m grateful that I get to express myself through multiple forms of art,” she says with a smile.