Why Kritika Kamra loves for family sagas...

For years, family-centric films have formed the emotional backbone of Hindi cinema; stories rooted in warmth, togetherness and shared values that resonated across generations. But in recent times, as genres have shifted towards thrillers, biopics and darker dramas, the simple joy of clean, feel-good family entertainers has become rare on the big screen. Actor Kritika Kamra, who has consistently chosen diverse and meaningful roles, hopes to contribute to reviving that space with her upcoming film directed by Anusha Rizvi, known for her celebrated debut Peepli Live.