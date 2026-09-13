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Home / Entertainment / Why was R Madhavan asked to hide his marriage?

Why was R Madhavan asked to hide his marriage?

His wife Sarita was sitting right beside him when the press asked if audiences would accept a married romantic lead

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Ananya Verma
Updated At : 03:34 PM Sep 13, 2026 IST
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The 75th Cannes Film Festival - Cannes, France, May 19, 2022. Director R. Madhavan poses on a yacht in the port of Cannes, during an interview with Reuters to present his film "Rocketry: The Nambi Effect", as the festival continues. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
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When R Madhavan’s breakthrough Tamil film Alaipayuthey was set to release in 2000, the publicity team had one simple request — do not mention the marriage.

"Maddy, when you do the press conference, don't talk about your marriage. We know you got married six months before the release of your film. Don't talk to the media about your marriage because then the film will flop," he was told.

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Uncomfortable with being asked to conceal the truth, Madhavan took it straight to director Mani Ratnam. "I went to Mani sir and said, 'They are asking me to lie.' He said, 'Do whatever you want.' I think it was an insult to him that just because the hero is married, a Mani Ratnam film will flop," he recalled at the Indian School of Business.

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At the press conference, Sarita Birje was seated beside him when the very first question landed. "Sir, I believe you are married and your wife is here. Are you confident that you will be accepted as a romantic hero?" Madhavan did not back down. "I cannot ignore this woman who is beside me, whom I married, and pretend that she doesn't exist. I am really sorry if I don't become a romantic hero. But I want to say that I am willing to take that risk rather than disrespect my wife," he said.

The interview went viral. Alaipayuthey became a cult classic. The myth was broken.

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