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Home / Entertainment / 'Why would you tie your brother a rakhi in your bikini?' Kangana Ranaut on Kriti Sanon ad

'Why would you tie your brother a rakhi in your bikini?' Kangana Ranaut on Kriti Sanon ad

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PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 12:15 PM Aug 25, 2026 IST
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Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut. File photo
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Taking a potshot at Kriti Sanon's new jewellery ad, actor-politician Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday said it felt "intentionally creepy" and wondered why anyone would tie a Rakhi to their brother in a bikini.

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Sanon's new ad for a jewellery brand sparked outrage on social media for the actor's sleeveless outfit, with some terming it vulgar while others saying that there was nothing wrong in what she wore.

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Ranaut weighed in on the controversy but without naming Sanon.

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"It's is a wonderful time to be a woman, our closets are full of variety of clothes, today's woman is a global woman, from cocktail dresses to lehenga cholis, jeans to saris, bikinis to salwar kameez.

"â€¦from all the options that are available to us today why would you tie your brother a Rakhi in your bikini/ undergarments? Where are all your styling options? Ha ha the advert looks intentionally creepy," Ranaut wrote in her Instagram story.

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Sanon's ad sparked a debate on social media on Monday with many trolling the actor.

"Kriti Sanon tying rakhi in bra kinda attire. Nudity was not this common before," wrote a user on social media.

"Creative freedom is great but it should not change the essence of the tradition," wrote another.

There were many who defended the actor.

"Indian men are having nightmare over Kriti Sanon wearing modern clothes in rakshabandhan ad only if they could create such outrage for women who are wearing normal clothes and still getting raped by indian men daily and getting 0 justice," wrote one on social media.

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