Will Anupamaa be able to change Malvika's mind?

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, Februrary 7

The Monday episode of "Anupamaa" will begin with Anupamaa telling Anuj that she doesn't support his decision. She tells him that he should have fought for his sister rather than giving up on her. Anuj replies that he is tired now and can't fight with himself any more. Anupamaa tells him that he has served everything to Vanraj and he won't hesitate in using it for his benefit.

A still from the show.

Meanwhile, Vanraj stops Malvika from talking to Anuj. He tells her that her brother gave up on her but couldn't break his partnership with Anupamaa and that this shows who is more important to him. He tells her that Anuj is nothing but a puppet played by Anupamaa and she is using him to get what she wants.

Anupamaa asks Anuj to talk to Malvika and sort things out before it's too late. But Anuj doesn't agree. Anupamaa then tells him that if he can't do it then she will.

At the Shah abode, Baa and Bapuji are afraid about what must be happening in the office. Kavya is worried that if Anupamaa and Anuj break their partnership, she will become jobless once again.

Later, Anupamaa goes to talk to Malvika and tells her that she wants to talk to her alone. Vanraj then asks her to get out because the office doesn't belong to her or her boyfriend anymore. He tells Malvika that Anupamaa is here to brainwash her. But Malvika asks him to leave them alone so that she can talk to Anupamaa.

A still from the show.

In the upcoming episode we will see that Vanraj taunts Anuj and tells him that an orphan became a royalty just by sheer luck and now he has lost everything. Meanwhile, Anupamaa tells Malvika that the person (Vanraj) who is supporting her now will be the one to throw her out. What will Malvika do now?

Produced by Rajan Shahi and his mother Deepa Shahi under their banner Shahi Productions Pvt Ltd, 'Anupamaa' features Sudhanshu Pandey, Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Aneri Vajani, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh.

The show airs on Star Plus.