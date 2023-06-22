Will Gal Gadot essay the role of Wonder Woman again?

Actress Gal Gadot, who is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming action film Heart of Stone, recently spilled the beans on the future of Wonder Woman. During Netflix’s Tudum fan festival, she was questioned about whether she would reprise her role as Diana Prince. Gadot said, “Things are being worked behind the scenes and once the right moment arrives, you’ll know about it.”
The third Wonder Woman movie, in which Gadot was supposed to reprise her superhero role, was cancelled after Peter Safran and James Gunn changed the course of the DC Universe. Last year in December, Gadot Tweeted, “A few years ago it was announced that I was going to play Wonder Woman. I’ve been so grateful for the opportunity to play such an incredible, iconic character and more than anything I’m grateful for you. The fans. Can’t wait to share her next chapter with you.”
