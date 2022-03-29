Will Smith apologizes to Chris Rock for slap, academy weighs action

In his statement, Smith also apologized to the academy, show producers, attendees, viewers, the Williams family and "my King Richard family."

Will Smith apologizes to Chris Rock for slap, academy weighs action

In his statement, Smith also apologized to the academy, show producers, attendees, viewers, the Williams family and "my King Richard family." Screen grabs

LOS ANGELES, March 28

Will Smith apologized to Chris Rock on Monday for slapping the comedian at Sunday night's Oscars ceremony, issuing a statement after the film academy said it might take action against Smith for an incident that overshadowed the industry's top awards.

Smith, in a post on Instagram, said his behavior at the televised ceremony was "unacceptable and inexcusable." "I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris," Smith wrote. "I was out of line and I was wrong." Smith strode on stage and struck Rock in the face after the comedian made a joke about the appearance of Smith's wife. Less than an hour later, Smith won best actor for his role as the father of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams in "King Richard."

Rock, in a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith, had referenced the 1997 film "G.I. Jane" in which actress Demi Moore shaved her head. It was unclear whether Rock was aware that Smith's wife has a disease that causes hair loss.

"Jokes at my expense are part of the job," Smith said on Monday, "but a joke about Jada's medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally." "I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be," he added.

Earlier Monday, the 9,900-member Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences condemned Smith's actions and said it was reviewing the matter.

"We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our Bylaws, Standards of Conduct and California law," the academy added.

The group's conduct policy states it is "opposed to any form of abuse, harassment or discrimination" and expects members to uphold the values "of respect for human dignity, inclusion, and a supportive environment that fosters creativity." Violations may result in suspension or expulsion from the organization, revocation of Oscars, or loss of eligibility for future awards, according to the policy.

SAG-AFTRA, the union that represents actors, called the Smith's actions "unacceptable" and said it had been in touch with the academy and broadcaster ABC "to ensure this behavior is appropriately addressed."

It is rare but not unprecedented for the film academy to revoke membership. Producer Harvey Weinstein was expelled in 2017 after more than three dozen women accused him of sexual assault.

In his statement, Smith also apologized to the academy, show producers, attendees, viewers, the Williams family and "my King Richard family."

Studio executives were publicly silent about Smith on Monday. The 53-year-old actor has projects in the works with Netflix Inc, Walt Disney Co and Apple TV+ . The companies did not respond to requests for comment.

One of Hollywood's most bankable stars, Smith has anchored lucrative film franchises such as "Independence Day" and "Men in Black." His films have grossed more than $9 billion at global box offices, according to researcher Comscore.

Oscars producers had been hoping for a memorable night on Sunday to rebound from record-low ratings during the COVID-19 pandemic. They brought in three hosts, opened the show with Beyonce and shortened some acceptance speeches.

But it was Smith's outburst that went viral, with pictures and video ricocheting across social media.

Television viewership jumped sharply this year, to an average of 15.36 million people, a 56% boost from 2021, according to preliminary estimates.

Feel-good movie "CODA" won best picture, marking a turning point in Hollywood because the film was streamed by Apple TV+ rather than debuting exclusively to theaters.

Many Hollywood celebrities denounced Smith's actions.

"Will Smith owes Chris Rock a huge apology. There is no excuse for what he did," filmmaker Rob Reiner said on Twitter.

Others supported Smith for defending his wife.

"That's what your husband is supposed to do, right? Protect you," comedian Tiffany Haddish told People magazine. - Reuters

#wil smith

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

Will Smith's 'slap' turns insane viral moment, 'a new meme is born' and it has something to do with Nicole Kidman

2
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann unravels another 'pro-Punjab' decision; ration to be delivered at people's doorstep

3
Punjab

16,000 mohalla clinics to be set up in Punjab, health card for every resident: Singla

4
World

Alopecia areata: Know the medical condition Will Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett suffering from

5
Chandigarh

Bhagwant Mann, Harpal Cheema slam Centre's move; say Punjab will fight for its claim over Chandigarh

6
Punjab

Youth shot dead in broad daylight in Nawanshahr

7
Punjab

Drug case: Bikram Majithia moves Supreme Court for quashing of FIRs

8
J & K

Indian Army can use Zojila tunnel in September 2024, two years ahead of deadline

9
Sports

Preity Zinta's twins enjoy their first IPL match; proud mommy thanks Punjab Kings for memorable experience: Pics inside

10
Nation

SpiceJet aircraft hits light pole before take-off at Delhi airport; DGCA begins probe

Don't Miss

View All
CCTV cameras go live, 215 challaned
Chandigarh

CCTV cameras go live in Chandigarh, 215 challaned

Sridevi, Sidharth Shukla to Sushant Rajput, Bollywood stars whose properties went to charity after their death
Entertainment

Sridevi, Sidharth Shukla to Sushant Rajput, Bollywood stars whose properties went to charity after their death

Viral video: Entire school erupts in joy as blind girl scores in basketball game
World

Viral video: Blind student scores in basketball game, watch the entire school erupt in joy

Beware! Swindlers are on the prowl
Jalandhar

Beware! Cyber scammers using AAP’s Rs 1,000 poll promise to defraud Punjab women

GI tag for local carpets elates traders
J & K

GI tag for hand-knotted Kashmiri carpets elates traders

Drugs, alcohol take toll on 3 generations of Barnala family
Punjab

Drugs, alcohol take toll on 3 generations of Barnala family

Cyber fraudsters target Himachal Pradesh’s elderly men
Himachal

Cyber fraudsters lure Himachal Pradesh's elderly men into honey trap

When as Punjab incharge, Modi had advised Manoranjan Kalia to carry toffees for kids during election campaign
Haryana

When Narendra Modi donated Rs 11 to a Haryana war widow

Top Stories

Petrol, diesel price hike: Crosses Rs 100 mark in Delhi, Rs 115 in Mumbai; seventh hike in 8 days

Petrol price hike: Crosses Rs 100 mark in Delhi, Rs 115 in Mumbai; seventh hike in 8 days

Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh

Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh

Petrol in 4 cities crosses Rs 100

Pass law to check misuse of rural fund, Centre tells Punjab

Pass law to check misuse of Rural Development Fund, Centre tells Punjab

Cash-strapped AAP govt may take ordinance route to amend rul...

Will Smith apologizes to Chris Rock for slap, academy weighs action

Will Smith apologizes to Chris Rock for slap, academy weighs action

In his statement, Smith also apologized to the academy, show...

Art of letter writing almost on verge of extinction: High Court

Art of letter writing almost on verge of extinction: High Court

Justice Grewal observes a phrase or an idiom sent through a ...

Cities

View All

Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh

Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh

Ludhiana optician shot at in Amritsar's Manawala area, injured

Bharat Bandh: Protests hit banking services, biz in Amritsar

Impersonation: RTA nabs man while taking driving test on behalf of youth

Amritsar: An afternoon dedicated to treasure trove of Punjabi literature

Lone labour court for 7 Malwa dists sans judge, litigants suffer

Lone labour court for 7 Malwa districts sans judge, litigants suffer

Give regular jobs: Health workers

Vigilance probe ordered into construction work at Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University

Mansa police set up 24-hour cyber help desk

Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh

Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh

Partial rollback of water tariff hike likely in Chandigarh

CCTV cameras go live in Chandigarh, 215 challaned

No fresh Covid case in Chandigarh tricity

Panchkula shuttler wins Polish Open

Massive fire breaks out at Delhi’s Ghazipur landfill site; minister demands report

Massive fire breaks out at Delhi’s Ghazipur landfill site; minister demands report

Speaker suspends 3 BJP MLAs amid chaos in Delhi Assembly

Delhi HC pulls up Twitter, says micro-blogging platform not bothered about sensitivities of people from other regions, ethnicities

Ahead of Gujarat Assembly polls, state tribal party leader meets AAP chief Kejriwal in Delhi

AIIMS Infosys Oncology Chair for UK-based doctor Ranjit Manchanda

Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh

Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh

Civic body budget meeting unlikely before March 31

Cracks appear in adjoining homes as pvt hospital constructs basement

Strike by bank, LIC staff hits services in city

FIR filed against unidentified swindlers, cyber scammers

Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh

Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh

Ludhiana MC passes estimated budget of Rs1,034 cr for next fiscal

No payment to contractors without approval of area councillor: Ludhiana Mayor

Ludhiana: Major hospitals under scanner for paying 'less' property tax

Ludhiana: Massive rally marks bank employees' two-day strike

General House of civic body passes ~121-crore Budget

General House of civic body passes Rs121-crore Budget

Councillors at odds, boycott meeting

Vax drive slow in district

Take action in 15 fraud cases, demand Pbi varsity students

Rajpura girl bags powerlifting gold