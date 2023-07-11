Will Smith makes fun of son Jaden for not having kids yet

— IANS

Hollywood star Will Smith has mocked his son Jaden for not having any children yet. The King Richard actor shared an Instagram post recently to mark the Karate Kid star’s 25th birthday but took the opportunity to suggest it was time for him to become a grandfather.

The 54-year-old star shared a black and white photo, and wrote: “Happy Birthday, J-Diggy. It’s crazy that you’re 25?!?! When I was 25 I had a 2 year old… I’m just sayin’… Wha’s up? What you doin’ over there? “BTW, this is my favourite picture of us (sic).”