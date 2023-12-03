Will Smith reflects on 'tons of mistakes' he's made during his time in spotlight

ANI
Jeddah, December 3
Actor Will Smith got candid about his life at the Red Sea Film Festival 2023.
During an interactive session, he admitted that he has made several mistakes during his time in the spotlight, Page Six reported.
"I have made tons of mistakes. Me is a unique monster. You can't get too excited when people say good things about you because then when people say bad things about you, you struggle and suffer more," Will Smith said.
"I have to be clear about who I am and what I am attempting to do in the world," he added.
The "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" star added that he doesn't want to "need" the applause of others for him to "stay focused on [his] mission." "And at the same time, I am deeply human. And I am in the process of perfecting my virtue."
Smith's take on the public perception of him versus his push to grow in his professional life comes weeks after Jada Pinkett Smith, 52, revealed in October that they have been separated for seven years.
The news of the couple's separation came as a shock to fans who remember the "Men In Black" star, 55, slapping Chris Rock onstage at the 2022 Oscars after the comedian made a joke at Pinkett Smith's expense.
