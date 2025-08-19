Will Taylor Swift do a cameo in Happy Gilmore 2?

Taylor Swift has put an end to all the rumours that she had a cameo as a bear in Happy Gilmore 2, while appearing on her boyfriend Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce's New Heights podcast.

When Jason asked Swift if she could "confirm or deny" the speculation, to which she replied, "I can deny!"

On talking about the rumours, Swift said, "I'm honoured to be thought of in that context because I loved that movie so much. I watched it multiple times. I loved it so much," she shared.

In July, singer-songwriter Taylor Swift extended her support to NFL star and boyfriend Travis Kelce, praising his acting debut in the newly released Netflix film Happy Gilmore 2.

NFL player makes a cameo appearance as a waiter in the 2025 sports comedy, which serves as a sequel to the 1996 hit Happy Gilmore. Swift took to her Instagram handle to promote Netflix's Happy Gilmore 2 to her 280 million followers.

"Happy Gilmore 2 had me cackling and cheering the whole movie. An absolute must watch," Swift wrote in an Instagram Story post, along with the film's movie poster. “Thirteen out of 10, go watch it on @netflix as soon as humanly possible," she added.

Happy Gilmore 2 is a 2025 sports comedy film directed by Kyle Newacheck and written by Tim Herlihy and Adam Sandler. It is a sequel to Happy Gilmore (1996). Sandler, Julie Bowen, Christopher McDonald, Ben Stiller, and Dennis Dugan reprise their roles from the original film, while Benny Safdie and Bad Bunny join the film as new cast members.