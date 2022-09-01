Winner of Bigg Boss, RubinaDilaik, is all set to participate in Colors’s ‘JhalakDikhhlaJaa’, She talks about her journey so far

How do you look at your journey in the industry?

My journey is 70 per cent failure and 30 per cent success! Failures teach you so much. I have learnt throughout my career that it is important to fail, otherwise one wouldn’t understand the meaning of success. I am proud of the fact that I have failed and risen.

How excited or nervous are you to be a part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa?

I am nervous, yet confident. I never let the confidence rule my mind or nervousness rule my heart.

Do you think it will be easier for you to win this show as you are a trained dancer?

I think everyone is working hard and everyone deserves the best. I believe that winning or losing is secondary, the journey is what matters. The things that you learn during the journey are important; winning and losing is extremely subjective.

What do you have to say about the judges of this season?

It adds to the pressure when someone as talented and amazing as Madhuri Dixit is sitting and judging your performance. You always tend to question yourself and it becomes extremely challenging. You always want to give your best and that’s what I will try to do.

Bigg Boss, Khatron Ke Khiladi and now Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. How has been the experience of doing back-to-back reality shows?

The stress and the struggle are all in your head; if you actually enjoy the job, it will never be strenuous. Having said that, at times it gets extremely difficult. I came back from Cape Town and immediately started rehearsing for four-five hours a day regularly for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. The body sometimes gives up, but the show has to go on.

How do you think reality shows are different?

There is a reason it is called a reality show — you do not have to pretend to be anything, you absolutely can be your true self! If you have a façade, you can never be a part of a reality television. Your personality must shine and only then you can win.