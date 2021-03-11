Aly Goni opens up on his Ramzan plans

While Eid is just a week away, Aly Goni opened up on how Ramzan has been for him so far. The actor shares, “I try to keep all rozas; only if it’s an emergency or due to some health reason I don’t keep it.” The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor uses his evenings to work-out. “I know I can’t work-out during the day, so I have been working-out in the evening since Ramzan started. I either go to the gym or for a walk, and I have been cycling at midnight. I am even following a diet plan,” he said.

Aly confessed that the holy month is all about self-discipline and added, “You feel the positivity around. Even when you are fasting for the whole day, you don’t want to give up, something keeps you motivated and going. Every Ramzan I wish for the same thing. I want my family to always be happy and healthy.”

Talking about his plans of traveling back home this Eid, the actor added, “Maybe! My mom and dad are going to Umrah, so I will go to Jammu before Eid and wait for them there.”