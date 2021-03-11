With breakup rumours gaining ground, Sidharth and Kiara share cryptic social media posts

As the break-up rumours of Bollywood couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani gain momentum, the two have shared cryptic posts on their respective social media handles. While Sidharth shared a stunning picture from his recent trip to Turkey on Instagram, Kiara shared a picture from a photo-shoot where she can be seen in a garden appreciating the beauty of bougainvillea.

Sidharth wrote in the caption, “A day without sunshine is like, you know, night. — Steve Martin”. While Kiara posted, “Plant smiles, grow laughter, harvest love.”

Sources have revealed that Sidharth and Kiara have stopped meeting each other. Although they have neither accepted nor denied dating rumours, there has been a strong buzz in B-town about the two. — IANS