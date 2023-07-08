 With Gadar 2 and OMG 2 set to release soon, here is a look at some sequels that did not make a mark : The Tribune India

With Gadar 2 and OMG 2 set to release soon, here is a look at some sequels that did not make a mark

Gadar 2



Yathesht Pratiraj

During the last decade or so, instead of coming up with new ideas for films, Bollywood has started following the trend of milking successful films, making them into franchises and, more often than not, spoiling the original for the audiences! Here’s a look at some among them.

“The franchise Fast and Furious has had 10 installments already and more are set to come. However, the issue with Indian films is that the first part does well because it’s a fresh concept, but by the time the other installments roll out, it all goes downhill.”

— Sahil Khattar, actor

Gone haywire

Lust Stories 2

The first installment was made about five years ago as an experimental OTT project for Netflix. And, it did well despite the flaws. Though, fans and critics appreciated the effort, there was a lot of criticism that surrounded it. The makers, got the feedback, took their time to compile the sequel and yet failed to learn from the criticism the first one received. Three out of four tales in Lust Stories 2 suffer from injected lust and misplaced stories!

Big disappointment

Krishh 3

Although the original film, Krishh was also a sequel to the 2003 film Koi... Mil Gaya, it was well received by the audiences at the time for what it was — a superhero Bollywood film. There was no expectation of a third installment, but the makers decided it was a good idea to disappoint their loyal fans with another sequel. Though Hritik performed well in the role again, the plot was by far the weakest element. Add to that cringe dialogues, and loose acting by the supporting cast, Krishh 3 came as a big disappointment to the fans, who had stuck a chord with the original since 2003.

Creepy affair

Housefull

The first film was not really a hit comedy, but it did have its moments in the sun. But the following ones were definitely forgetful. Additionally, when you add middle-aged actors opposite actresses half their age, the film becomes more creepy than funny. With a fifth installment planned for a release next year, the audience is unlikely to change its stance.

Out of tune

Rock On 2

The original film was iconic in many ways with a great album, good acting and a strong storyline. The sequel though completely destroyed it! The actors underperformed, but the film’s soundtrack, which was what made the original successful, became the weakest link in the second outing.

From a producers’ point of view, if a film becomes successful, they would for sure convert it into a franchise and keep the audiences engaged. But from the audiences’ point of view, the concept has to be strong and the performances have to stand out. Otherwise it is a waste of time and energy.”

— Karan Singh Chhabra, actor

Below standards

Once Upon a Mumbai Dobaara

We could definitely say that this was a start to Akshay’s sub-standard performances in Bollywood. The original film had a great storyline with Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi leading the cast with their excellent acting. Makers of the sequel tried really hard to make the film appear entertaining, but failed miserably.

Fun no more

Golmaal Returns

The original Golmaal’s tagline was ‘Fun Unlimited’ and it not only lives up to that, but goes beyond it. It was a fun, light-hearted situational comedy with all the characters and their weird antics. Long story short, the number of movies that followed are nowhere close to the original film.

Pointless effort

Welcome Back

Welcome was a mixed package of entertainment and comedy. Yet, the totally unwanted sequel was riddled with pointless dialogues, awful music and terrible performances, and that too from a cast that you would expect much more from.  

