With Rs 210 crore for ‘Jailer’, Rajinikanth becomes country’s highest paid actor

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, September 2

Superstar Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer’ has had colossal success at the box office. Adding another feather to the superstar’s hat, his earnings from the film have made him ‘the highest paid’ actor in the country.

Following the massive success of the film, Kalanithi Maran, the owner of Sun Pictures, which produced the film, reportedly gave the actor a share of the profits.

Taking to X, trade analyst Manobala Viajayabalan broke the news saying that after a remuneration of Rs 110 crore, the actor was given Rs 100 crore share of the profits, totalling his earnings at a whopping Rs 210 crore, thus making him the highest paid actor in the country.

Info coming in that, the envelope handed over by Kalanithi Maran to superstar #rajinikanth contains a single cheque amounting Rs 1⃣0⃣0⃣ cr from City Union Bank, Mandaveli branch, Chennai.



— Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) August 31, 2023

Not just this, Maran also gifted the actor a brand new BMW X7, worth Rs 1.25 crore.

— Sun Pictures (@sunpictures) September 1, 2023

The film’s director, Nelson Dilipkumar, also got an undisclosed amount from the film’s profits and a brand new Porsche car from Maran.

— Sun Pictures (@sunpictures) September 1, 2023

— Sun Pictures (@sunpictures) September 1, 2023

‘Jailer’, the comeback vehicle for Rajini, which saw him return to the silver screen after two years, has minted money since its release on August 10. The film collected Rs 328 crore net in India in 22 days and crossed Rs 625 crore globally.

On Saturday, streaming giant Prime Video announced the release of the film on the platform in five languages on September 7.