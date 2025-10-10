DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Entertainment / Witness a gripping face-off in Bhagwat Chapter One: Raakshas

Witness a gripping face-off in Bhagwat Chapter One: Raakshas

article_Author
TNS
Updated At : 06:31 AM Oct 10, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Bhagwat Chapter One: Raakshas
Advertisement

ZEE5 Global, India’s largest homegrown video streaming platform has unveiled the enthralling trailer of its upcoming original film Bhagwat Chapter One: Raakshas, which will premiere exclusively on October 17.

Advertisement

Produced by Jio Studios in association with Baweja Studios & Dog ‘n’ Bone Pictures, the trailer promises an intense and atmospheric chase thriller set in Robertsganj, Uttar Pradesh, where Inspector Vishwas Bhagwat (Arshad Warsi) investigates a series of brutal murders while battling his inner turmoil. Adding to the intrigue, Jitendra Kumar surprises in a never-seen-before avatar as Sameer, a seemingly ordinary young man whose layered identity hides unsettling secrets.

Advertisement

With fast-paced sequences, haunting visuals, and a chilling face-off between Arshad and Jitendra’s characters, the trailer positions Bhagwat Chapter One: Raakshas as a gripping tale of good versus evil. Backed by a tense background score and powerful dialogues, the sneak peek has set the tone for a larger-than-life story.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts