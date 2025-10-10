Witness a gripping face-off in Bhagwat Chapter One: Raakshas

ZEE5 Global, India’s largest homegrown video streaming platform has unveiled the enthralling trailer of its upcoming original film Bhagwat Chapter One: Raakshas, which will premiere exclusively on October 17.

Produced by Jio Studios in association with Baweja Studios & Dog ‘n’ Bone Pictures, the trailer promises an intense and atmospheric chase thriller set in Robertsganj, Uttar Pradesh, where Inspector Vishwas Bhagwat (Arshad Warsi) investigates a series of brutal murders while battling his inner turmoil. Adding to the intrigue, Jitendra Kumar surprises in a never-seen-before avatar as Sameer, a seemingly ordinary young man whose layered identity hides unsettling secrets.

With fast-paced sequences, haunting visuals, and a chilling face-off between Arshad and Jitendra’s characters, the trailer positions Bhagwat Chapter One: Raakshas as a gripping tale of good versus evil. Backed by a tense background score and powerful dialogues, the sneak peek has set the tone for a larger-than-life story.