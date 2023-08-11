 Women have to work 200 per cent harder due to gender bias: Actor Swastika Mukherjee : The Tribune India

  • Entertainment
  • Women have to work 200 per cent harder due to gender bias: Actor Swastika Mukherjee

Women have to work 200 per cent harder due to gender bias: Actor Swastika Mukherjee

Says she doesn't believe in doing a large number of movies; for her, quality is more important than quantity

Women have to work 200 per cent harder due to gender bias: Actor Swastika Mukherjee

Instagram/swastikamukherjee13



PTI

Kolkata, August 8

Actor Swastika Mukherjee, who will be acting with Amitabh Bachchan in the yet-to-be-released Bollywood courtroom drama ‘Section 84’ feels that a woman regardless of her social status has to work 200 per cent harder to prove herself at any workplace.

Swastika, who is also essaying the role of a police officer in Bengali web series 'Nikhoj' for the first time in her two-decade-long career, said that gender-stereotyping existed with a belief that women after marriage and children might not be able to work as well as they did before.

"A strange gender bias exists. It is presumed a woman will be unable to deliver as they have to look after their ‘ghar sansar' (home and families) and ‘chhele pule' (Bengali for children). ‘Nikhoj’ delineates this issue," the actor told PTI here.

The 42-year-old actor, who is currently working with back-to-back projects in Mumbai and Kolkata, said she does not believe in having a film release every month.

She delivered an impressive performance in 'Qala', which was released on Netflix in December 2022, and recently acted in a Bengali film 'Shibpur' inspired by the real-life character of a woman gangster in Howrah in the '70s.

The woman don, Mandira Biswas that Swastika portrays in 'Shibpur', is protective of her in-laws and her children. In 'Nikhoj', she plays the role of a deputy commissioner of Kolkata Police trying to find her missing daughter, a case that is officially assigned to her.

Speaking about the two diametrically opposite characters portrayed by her, she said, "These two characters share shades of similarities so far as their battle in their respective workplaces is concerned…workplaces are usually ruled by men."

Swastka said in 'Nikhoj' she had to strive a lot to strike a balance between the persona of a mother and a hard-working policewoman.

"I had to see that one identity did not overshadow the other. I was playing the character of a working single mother and I remember I used to ask director Ayan Chakraborty after every shoot whether I have been able to strike the right balance.

"It was easy to let the character of the mother get precedence over that of the investigator. But I was careful about the personality shift while enacting the police officer's role," she said.

To questions about her future roles, she said, "I don't believe in doing a large number of movies. For me, quality is more important than quantity. If I have films lined up for release every month, will you remember all of them? No. I prefer doing less work but in projects which will leave some impression in the people's minds, like 'Shibpur'.”

Swastika's next assignments are 'Durgapur Junction' by Arindam Bhattacharya and a Bollywood film being shot in Mumbai. "I am contract- bound not to disclose the name of the Mumbai project," the actor said.

"I had five to six scenes with him (Amitabh Bachchan) and I remember how nervous I was on the first day of my shooting with him. I had never been so nervous in my entire career," the actor said.

She explained that though Bachchan took trouble to make other actors feel "very comfortable on the sets", his presence also made many feel nervous.

"How can I forget I am actually seeing Amitabh Bachchan before my eyes as my co-actor? I remember I rehearsed my role well but when Bachchan ji spoke in his familiar baritone in the final take after the drill I felt completely blank. But while acting I had to ensure that this feeling of an awe-struck fan does not surface and I become the character," Swastika said. 

#Amitabh Bachchan #Bollywood

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Four Bhakra floodgates opened, BBMB authorities allay fears

2
Haryana

Nuh flare-up: Mahapanchayat calls for NIA probe, wants Nuh district status scrapped

3
Himachal

5 die, 20 trapped as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain

4
Haryana

Nuh violence: ‘Mahapanchayat’ announces resumption of VHP yatra on August 28, seeks NIA probe

5
Punjab

Sangrur woman, stranded in Malaysia, to be brought back soon: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

6
Punjab

Vigilance Bureau attaches 4 properties of Punjab ex- Deputy Director Rakesh Kumar Singla in tender scam

7
Jalandhar

20 boys, 3 parents booked in Jalandhar

8
Nation

Sharad Pawar says some trying to persuade him, but will never align with BJP

9
Punjab

Engineer stuck 80-ft under soil during road work in Jalandhar district

10
Himachal

7 killed in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan following cloudburst

Don't Miss

View All
Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Punjab 95’ removed from Toronto Film Festival line-up?
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh's 'Punjab 95' removed from Toronto Film Festival line-up

Canadian college ‘shatters’ Punjab students’ dreams
Punjab

Canadian college 'shatters' Punjab students' dreams

76 yrs on, siblings reunite at Kartarpur gurdwara
Punjab

76 years on, siblings reunite at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

Car falls into waterfall in MP’s Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral
Trending

Car falls into waterfall in MP's Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral

Gurdwaras to have skill centres
Punjab

'Sikhya Langar': Gurdwaras in India to have skill centres

This Haryana ‘yatra’ is epitome of communal harmony
Haryana

This Haryana 'yatra' is epitome of communal harmony

Watch: First look of moon as captured by Chandrayaan-3
Nation

Watch: First look of moon as captured by Chandrayaan-3

No help, volunteers plug away at breach sites
Punjab

No help, volunteers plug away at breach sites in Jalandhar

Top News

29 killed in Himachal Pradesh rains, 9 of them in Shimla landslides

29 killed in Himachal Pradesh rains, 9 of them in Shimla landslides

All schools and colleges in the state closed on Monday

9 die as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain

5 die, 20 trapped as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain

CM oversees the rescue operation at the site

7 killed in cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan

7 killed in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan following cloudburst

2 houses and a cowshed washed away following the cloudburst

Landslides following heavy rain in Mandi lead to death and destruction

6 die in landslides after heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi

The death toll may increase further, says DC Arindam Chaudha...

Terror module busted in Punjab day before I-Day, 5 operatives of Harvinder Rinda and Goldy Brar held

Terror module busted in Punjab day before I-Day, 5 associates of Harvinder Rinda and Goldy Brar held

The accused were planning to commit target killings in Punja...


Cities

View All

Full dress rehearsal for I-Day held

Full dress rehearsal for I-Day held

BRTS crisis: Despite no revenue, govt bound to pay salaries to employees

Knotty affair: Tilting poles pose a threat in Avtar Avenue

Open House: What steps should be taken to check the spread of conjunctivitis?

‘Government committed to promoting sports culture’

Sidhu Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur admitted to Mansa hospital after taking ill

Sidhu Moosewala's mother admitted to Mansa hospital

Sector 49 decentralised waste plant gets rolling

Chandigarh: Sector 49 decentralised waste plant gets rolling

Staff crunch hits cancer patient care at PGI

Morcha demanding release Sikh prisoners takes out symbolic march in Mohali

Panchkula: Lounge bar raided, 6 hookahs seized

Open house: What should be done to get rid of corrupt police officers?

School teacher injured as bike-borne men snatches her mobile phone in Delhi

School teacher injured as bike-borne men snatches her mobile phone in Delhi

IIT-Delhi drops mid-semester exams to reduce students’ stress

Massive fire at chemical godown in Delhi’s Alipur

Five arrested for fraud

Body of technician trapped under soil in Jalandhar retrieved from pit

Body of technician trapped under soil in Jalandhar retrieved from pit

20 boys, 3 parents booked in Jalandhar

Engineer stuck 80-ft under soil during road work in Jalandhar district

I-Day function: ADGP reviews security arrangements in Jalandhar

Tiranga Yatra held to pay homage to martyrs

Ahead of I-Day, Special DGP reviews security arrangements

Ahead of I-Day, Special DGP reviews security arrangements

Ludhiana district all set to get 24 new Aam Aadmi Clinics today

Ward watch: Neglected Karamsar Colony, other areas cry for care

2 robbers facing cases in Punjab, Hry, UP held

Two nabbed with 150 gm of heroin

All set for I-Day function, police tighten security

All set for I-Day function, police tighten security

Punjabi varsity to pay Rs 20K to NET-qualified staff at RCs

Thieves make away with Rs 75K as owners sleep

Development works at village inaugurated