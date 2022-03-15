‘Women in sexy clothes useless?’ Neena Gupta has a thing to say for all the trolls

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, Mach 15

Bollywood actress Neena Gupta, has some really wise and cool things to share on social media. Each new post is about something interesting and leaves you thinking. Now, in her latest post, Neena Gupta has spoken about those who look down upon women in skimpy clothes. The actress warns the trolls against judging women for their choice of clothes.

Dressed in a strappy coal black printed dress, the 'Badhaai Ho' actress begins, “Mujhe ye isliye post karna hai kyunki mujhe lagta hai ki jo logg aise sexy type pehente hain, jaise maine abhi pehenein hain (pointing towards her clothes), vo logg aise hi hote hain, bekaar ke.”

Neena tells trolls there is more to a woman than her clothes and looks. She adds, “Lekin main bata du ki maine Sanskrit mein MPhil ki hui hai, aur bhi bahut kuch kiya hua hai. Toh kapde dekh ke kisi ko judge nahi karna. Troll karne walo samajh lo.”

She captioned the video, ‘Sach Kahun Toh!’, which is also the title of her biography.

Check out Neena Gupta's post:

Many appreciated the actress for sharing her stance and being vocal about her thoughts. Among them was actress Anushka Sharma who expressed her love for the video by dropping a heart emoji on it.

A fan commented, “You are mind blowing.” Another one wrote, “You are amazing. Inspiration for so many Bless you.” Yet another wrote, “Itne pyaar se kabhi kisine trolls ko daanta nahi hoga. U are too sweet.” An Instagram user said, “You are amazing.” Even Mahima Chaudhry commented, “Your too cute.” A fan wrote, “The end of the video was so cute.”

Work wise, Neena Gupta was last seen in Ranveer Singh's83.She has Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai and Vikas Bahl’s Goodbye in her kitty.

