Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious retelling of the Ramayana opened in cinemas worldwide on November 5. Early moviegoers in Mumbai have praised its grand visuals, VFX, performances and musical score, with several calling it a landmark cinematic experience.

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Among the early audience reactions, one cinemagoer offered particularly strong praise for the film and Ranbir Kapoor's portrayal of Lord Ram. “I think it is the best Indian movie ever made. I think Ranbir Kapoor is outstanding. Yeah, he is very good,” the viewer said.

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The cinemagoer went on to praise Kapoor's performance, suggesting that the actor was moving closer to becoming one of India's greatest performers.

“Ranbir Kapoor has downplayed himself so much. I think he is closer and closer to becoming the greatest Indian actor ever.”

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Speaking about the theatrical experience, the viewer added, “I have watched it here today, and I will watch it in IMAX as well. It is definitely watchable multiple times.”

Another audience member described the film as majestic and appreciated the creative decisions made by the filmmakers. “Wonderful... majestic... it was too good... every actor did a wonderful job... the creative choices they have made were brilliant... and I would really appreciate that people go and watch this film...”

The viewer also acknowledged the work of the production team, adding, “Thank you so much, Namit Malhotra... you have outdone yourself... I am so grateful that I got to watch the first day show... Ramayana is shown as it should have been shown.”

Yash's portrayal of Ravana has also attracted considerable appreciation. The actor, making his Hindi cinema debut with the film, has been praised for bringing menace and intensity to the antagonist.

One viewer said, “Yash was shown as dangerous as KGF.” Another audience member praised the scale of Ravana's appearance and the action sequences, saying, “I felt very good. He was shown massively… And in his action sequences, Yash has done a very good job.” The film also features Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. Early audience reactions have acknowledged the performances across the ensemble cast.

The visual effects and large-scale action sequences are among the film's most appreciated elements in the initial reactions. The Jatayu battle sequence has particularly impressed early viewers, with its scale and theatrical presentation emerging as major highlights.

One cinemagoer who praised the film's technical aspects said, “The new Ramayana has the advantage of visual effects. You will get all the details.”

Another major feature of Ramayana: Part 1 is its musical score, which brings together Indian composer AR Rahman and Hollywood composer Hans Zimmer for their first collaboration.

The film has also received appreciation from a viewer who identified as a filmmaker and expressed admiration for director Nitesh Tiwari's work.

Speaking after watching the film, the viewer said, “Ramayana, part 1, brilliant. It's a 3-hour runtime movie, India's most expensive movie.” The cinemagoer praised not just the cast but also the wider filmmaking team, highlighting Tiwari's direction.

“As a director, Nitesh Tiwari, I am a huge fan of him since Dangal days. So I knew there would be something different in his direction. He has shown everything in great detail. Ravan's arc, Ram's arc and everything else. Which I really liked.”

The second instalment, Ramayana: Part 2, is scheduled to release during Diwali 2027. —ANI