Words worth

Actress Huma Qureshi has come out with her debut fantasy novel ZEBA: An Accidental Superhero, which she says explores the transformation of a rebellious girl into a superhero.
Huma said: “I’ve always been fascinated by the idea of unconventional heroes and the complex, messy lives they lead. My debut novel explores the transformation of a willful, rebellious girl into a superhero, a journey that’s both empowering and full of unexpected twists.”
The book was published by HarperCollins. She added, “I’ve been able to delve into uncharted territory, creating a character and a story that challenges norms and celebrates the strength within us all. It’s been a thrilling ride, and I can’t wait for readers to join me on this adventure.”
