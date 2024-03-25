Work comes first

IANS

Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur loves the festival of colours. This time she will be celebrating it with the team of her upcoming film Family Star in Hyderabad.

She said, “I’m excited to kickstart the promotions for our film on Holi. It’s an auspicious day and what better way to celebrate than working for a film you have spent months of hard work on.”

The film marks Mrunal’s first release of 2024. She is celebrating her first Holi and Ugadi in Hyderabad.

