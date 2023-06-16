Work of substance

Dia Mirza’s series Kaafir recently completed four years. Four years ago, this sensitively made human drama Kaafir was released on Zee5. Talking about the same, Dia says, “I have travelled a very long distance with Kainaaz, and as I said four years ago, discovering her within was an incredible experience. She is still a part of me, and now as a mother, I identify with her devotion to her daughter.”
She adds, “As an actor, it is important for me to do work that has some substance and meaning, serves a purpose, and brings people together in a positive way. This story is a powerful reminder that no matter which side of the border we may inhabit, we are all human beings who experience the fundamental emotions of love, grief, loss, and hope.”
Kainaaz for Dia continues to be the symbol of someone who dealt with immense pain with unwavering determination and optimism. “While preparing for the role, it was very challenging to read up on individuals who had endured similar injustices. Such parts also give you a perspective on the vastness of human suffering and the pointlessness of hate. Kaafir to me will always represent a beacon that compels us to look at each other in a new light, as human beings, and not through filters of religion and nationality.”
