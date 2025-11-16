DT
Home / Entertainment / Working with her was a pleasure, privilege: Shahid Kapoor on Kamini Kaushal

Working with her was a pleasure, privilege: Shahid Kapoor on Kamini Kaushal

The legendary actress passed away on November 14

ANI
Gurugram, Updated At : 10:25 AM Nov 16, 2025 IST
Actress Kamini Kaushal. PTI file
Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor has paid a heartfelt tribute to legendary actress Kamini Kaushal, who passed away on November 14, remembering her as a “wonderful soul” and praising her professionalism and warmth. Kaushal left an indelible mark on Indian cinema, with a career spanning over seven decades.

Shahid, who worked with her in the 2019 film “Kabir Singh”, said the experience was both a privilege and a pleasure.

He said, “She was such a wonderful soul, and working with her was just a pleasure and a privilege.”

Reflecting on her legacy, he added, “She brought a lot of warmth and dignity to ‘Kabir Singh’, and she will always be remembered as a fantastic artist. When I worked with her, she was so sharp, so professional, and so kind and warm. May her soul rest in peace.”

