Working with her was a pleasure, privilege: Shahid Kapoor on Kamini Kaushal
The legendary actress passed away on November 14
Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor has paid a heartfelt tribute to legendary actress Kamini Kaushal, who passed away on November 14, remembering her as a “wonderful soul” and praising her professionalism and warmth. Kaushal left an indelible mark on Indian cinema, with a career spanning over seven decades.
Shahid, who worked with her in the 2019 film “Kabir Singh”, said the experience was both a privilege and a pleasure.
He said, “She was such a wonderful soul, and working with her was just a pleasure and a privilege.”
Reflecting on her legacy, he added, “She brought a lot of warmth and dignity to ‘Kabir Singh’, and she will always be remembered as a fantastic artist. When I worked with her, she was so sharp, so professional, and so kind and warm. May her soul rest in peace.”
