Working with Prem Sagar and Shiv Sagar taught me how to focus on details, says Harleen Kaur Rekhi

Harleen Kaur Rekhi, who plays the lead in Star Bharat’s new show Kaamdhenu Gaumata, talks about her experience of working with Prem and Shiv Sagar

How was your experience working with Prem and Shiv Sagar?

It was a masterclass every single day. Prem Sagar sir is a gem—so down to earth and welcoming. He made me feel like family from our very first meeting. Shiv ji is incredibly sweet, well-spoken, and deeply rooted in spiritual values. I had met him earlier during my play, Hamare Ram, where I portrayed Sita. They’re not just pioneers of mythological storytelling; they are visionaries with such clarity and purpose.

What did you learnt from them during this journey?

I learnt to focus on details. Even if a concept already exists, if it hasn’t been fully explored, you have the power to bring it to life in a new way. Prem sir told me he began scripting Kaamdhenu Gaumata back in 2014. That kind of dedication is rare.

How did it feel to play the lead role of Kaamdhenu Devi?

It’s an absolute blessing. The story of Kaamdhenu Gaumata has never been told in its entirety on Indian television—people have only seen it in fragments. How Prem Sagar sir, Ramanand Sagar sir, Shiv Ji and Neelam ma’am executed the show is remarkable. I hope our work resonates with audiences the way Ramayan still does.

Did playing a mythological role impacted you personally?

Definitely. I am spiritual. I’ve been performing in Ramleela since the past 10–12 years. Mythology has always been close to my heart but this show has strengthen my inner connection with the universe in a way I never expected.

Tell us about your bond with Kapila, the gaumata on the sets?

I bonded with Kapila on day one itself. Initially, I was hesitant to be close to her. Spending 4–5 months on the sets with her changed that. She was so loving and calm—she could even recognise me just by my footsteps or voice. Parting with her was really emotional.

How was your bonding with your co-actors?

Amazing. We had such a versatile ensemble cast—Sandeep ji as Vashisht, Sugandha whom I’ve worked with in theatre, and actors from Ramayan. Everyone was professional, ready on time, and worked together seamlessly.

What was the atmosphere on sets like?

Even with the heavy getups, there was a certain magic on the sets. Everyone remained punctual and disciplined. My director, Rakesh sir, was super chilled out, and our DOP, Prakash sir, worked with incredible patience and planning.

What this project means to you?

It’s a blessing and a milestone in my career. I’m grateful to my gurus, mentors, family, and Star Bharat for believing in me. This journey has given me not just a role, but also a deeper sense of purpose and spiritual growth.