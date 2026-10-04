World Animal Day: From Hachi to Charlie, animals on screen who stole our hearts

Every October 4, World Animal Day gives us a reason to pause and celebrate the animals that share our lives — from pets curled up on our sofas to wildlife living far beyond our cities. But there is another place where animals have earned a special kind of affection: the movies.

Some animal characters have done more than simply appear alongside human stars. They have made audiences laugh, cry, cheer and, sometimes, look at animals differently. From a fiercely loyal dog waiting at a railway station to a mischievous Labrador turning family life upside down, these animals became characters audiences never forgot.

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This World Animal Day, here are five movie animals whose stories turned them into unforgettable screen heroes.

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Hachi’s quiet loyalty

Few animal stories have had the emotional impact of Hachikō, the Japanese Akita whose story inspired Hachi: A Dog's Tale. Starring Richard Gere, the film follows a professor who forms a deep bond with Hachi. After his death, Hachi continues returning to the railway station, waiting for the man who will never come back.

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Inspired by the real Hachikō, who famously waited for his deceased owner at Tokyo's Shibuya Station, the story became a global symbol of loyalty.

Marley’s glorious chaos

If Hachi represents loyalty, Marley represents chaos. Played by several Labrador Retrievers in Marley & Me, Marley begins as an adorable puppy and quickly becomes an energetic, destructive and often impossible member of a growing family. Starring Owen Wilson and Jennifer Aniston, the 2008 film turns the everyday experience of living with a dog into a story about family, unconditional love and loss.

Marley was memorable precisely because he wasn't the perfect pet. Messy, mischievous and full of personality, he felt less like a movie character and more like the dog many families know.

Charlie changes everything

In recent Indian cinema, few animals have received as much affection as Charlie from 777 Charlie. The Kannada film follows a lonely factory worker, played by Rakshit Shetty, whose life changes after a stray Labrador enters it.

Charlie becomes the emotional centre of the story, taking the protagonist on a journey of friendship, grief, adventure and unconditional love. The dog's arrival transforms his life in ways he could never have anticipated.

The film's impact also extended beyond theatres. In 2025, 777 Charlie was shortlisted for India's first CineKind Awards, an initiative by the Film Federation of India and People for Animals recognising films and individuals promoting kindness towards animals.

Odin’s survival instinct

Odin, the German Shepherd at the centre of Heart of the Beast, carries cinema's tradition of memorable canine characters into the survival-thriller genre.

The Brad Pitt-led film follows a former Special Forces soldier and his combat dog after they are stranded in the Alaskan wilderness following a plane crash. As they battle extreme conditions, Odin becomes more than a companion — he is an essential part of the fight for survival and the film's emotional core.

Odin is played primarily by Uber, a retired search-and-rescue German Shepherd. The dog's combination of strength, intelligence and vulnerability adds another dimension to a story built around survival and the bond between a man and his dog.

Bruno and Oscar shine

The animal-star tradition continues with Ohh My Dog, which features more than 250 dogs, including Oscar and Bruno among its prominent canine performers.

The film centres on children and their four-legged companions, with themes of empathy, kindness and coexistence. At the teaser launch, Pankaj Tripathi, who stars in the film, joked that the dogs were the real stars.

And they are part of a long cinematic tradition. From Tuffy in Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! toLassie and Rin Tin Tin to Toto in The Wizard of Oz, animals have repeatedly captured audiences' imaginations. Some stories make us laugh, others break our hearts, while many simply remind us of the companionship, loyalty and individuality animals bring into our lives.

This World Animal Day, that connection can also inspire action beyond the cinema. Individuals can adopt or foster an animal, support a local shelter or rescue group, donate food or supplies, volunteer, or spread awareness about responsible animal care.

The animals who win our hearts on screen can, after all, remind us of the ones who need our care when the cameras stop rolling…