World Emoji Day 2026: Celebs reveal the one emoji that sums up their year

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Star-struck for life

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For 2026, the emoji would be Star-Struck as I feel ecstatic, exhilarated, blessed and thankful for how the year has been going for me. The year 2026 is majestic, exciting and blissful as I recently wrapped up the shoot of my new film and a Hindi song. And simultaneously it is also gratifying as I have been actively undertaking philanthropic initiatives through my NGO, Dream Buds Foundation and contributing my bit towards betterment of humanity and bringing meaningful difference in the lives of the needy. I was recently recognised for my achievements by Hon’ble Governor of Punjab and Administrator UT Chandigarh, Gulab Chand Kataria and Hon’ble Governor of Delhi, Lieutenant Taranjit Singh Sandhu. It is a year of fulfilment and gratitude as I continue to experience the magic of life. - Diljott, actress, humanitarian

A spark is all we need

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I’d choose the light bulb emoji because 2026 has been a year of fresh ideas, creativity and constant experimentation. Every piece of art begins with a spark of inspiration, and that's exactly what this emoji represents for me. It perfectly captures my journey this year—one driven by imagination, growth and new beginnings — Varun Tandon, artist

Smiles, three hearts & new beginnings

The year 2025 was exhausting, but in a good way—I appeared in seven films (three cameos and four significant roles) — so it was quite hectic. But If I had to choose one emoji for 2026, it would be the smile and the three hearts. This year is all about new projects—both on and off the screen—and making deliberate, intentional choices about the opportunities I take on. More than anything, it’s about having a deep love and appreciation for where I am right now, the journey that brought me here, and the exciting road ahead—hence the smile and the three hearts! — Alexx O'Nell, actor

Astonished by what I found

If I had to pick one emoji to describe my 2026 so far, it would be Astonished Face. Not because life has thrown unexpected surprises at me, but because the work I have been doing has challenged almost everything I thought I knew. For the past three months, I’ve been travelling through the forests of Chhattisgarh, speaking to surrendered Naxals, security personnel, and local communities to understand why Naxalism took root, what sustained it for decades, and how it has now been pushed to the brink. When the Union Home Minister announced the goal of ending Naxalism by March 31, 2026, I didn’t want to rely on headlines or official statements. I wanted to see the reality for myself. Today, I find myself driving through areas that were once considered among the most dangerous in the country, without fear. Every conversation with surrendered cadres reinforces what is visible on the ground: the insurgency has lost its hold. Ironically, this journey began over dinner. I overheard a group of Army officers discussing how one of India’s longest-running insurgencies had largely been brought under control without the Army’s direct involvement, through the relentless efforts of the police, Central Armed Police Forces, intelligence agencies, and specialised anti-Naxal units. As an author, I couldn’t simply take their word for it. I had to witness it myself before writing about it.

That decision has given me the biggest surprise of the year. Every village I visit, every officer I meet, and every surrendered Naxal I interview has added another layer to a story that is far more remarkable than I had imagined. So yes, my emoji for 2026 is Astonished Face because some stories don’t just inform you, they leave you genuinely astonished. – Bhaavna Arora, author

Love that keeps growing

Heart Hands emoji. It’s for all the love I get from my audiences, well-wishers and fans. Always containing it near my heart with this gesture—handful of heart! It holds gratitude and love for me at the same time. Every time, more love I get, more I give and then I receive multiplied again and that’s how it keeps growing!! – Samaira Sandhu, actress

Too many hats, too little sleep

The year 2026 has been full of surprises, with every month bringing something completely unexpected. So far, I've worn multiple hats—artist, dentist, teacher, photographer, and traveller—quite often all in the same day! It's been a whirlwind of commitments, airports, clinics, classrooms, cameras, and creative projects. If there's one thing I'm wishing for now, it's the chance to catch up on some much-needed snooze, slow down just a little, and reflect on what has been an unforgettable first half of the year. So my emoji for 2026 so far is Sleeping Face. Because I'd love to keep doing it all—just with a little more sleep. — Dancing dentist Dr Varun Khanna

Relatively new entrants & what they signify

An emoji can mean something completely different to different people. Its meaning often depends on your experiences, mood or the story you're trying to tell. That's what makes emojis so personal—they're tiny symbols that carry big emotions. Some of the newer emojis have already taken on widely recognised meanings:

Orca: Power, family

Trombone: Playfulness, silliness

Fight Cloud: Chaos, confusion

Distorted Face: Feeling overwhelmed, emotionally overloaded.

Treasure Chest: A windfall, unexpected success

Hairy Creature (Sasquatch) — Mystery, the unknown

Landslide: Vibe check, unexpected turn