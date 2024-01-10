World Hindi Day aims to create awareness as well as promote Hindi across the world. On this occasion, celebs tell us what this language means to them…

Back in school…

Sara Khan

Hindi is such a beautiful language, and I feel I am blessed to be born in a country where our language is respected the way it should be. Well, due to my hectic schedule, I barely get some time to read books. When I was in school I used to enjoy reading stories in Hindi.

Rinku Dhawan

Moral lessons

Shivangi Verma

There are so many famous Hindi poets and writers who are underrated but have invested so much of their time and efforts to give life to this language. I read interesting stories written by Mahadevi Verma. Her stories are full of moral values.

Ismail Umar Khan

Childhood memories

Rinku Dhawan

Well, Hindi is a very attractive language. I haven’t explored the world of Hindi literature yet, but when I was in school I read stories written by Munshi Premchand and Mahadevi Verma.

Respect for writers

Sherleen Dutt

I am proud to be born in a country where people of different cultures celebrate one common language and that is Hindi. In my school days I used to lose myself in the beautiful stories of Munshi Premchand. I have not read any novel as such but I do respect our writers who have contributed to the growth of this language.

Different shades

Ismail Umar Khan

Celebrating Hindi Diwas is a brilliant initiative to promote the Hindi language across the world. Hindi is my mother tongue, it’s very close to my heart. I still love to revisit Premchand’s books, like Godaan, Gaban, Rang Bhoomi and Shatranj Ke Khiladi. Gunahon Ka Devta by Dharamvir Bharti and Madhushala by Harivansh Rai Bachchan are some of my favourites. I love SC Bedi’s thriller series Rajan Iqbal.

It’s an emotion

Sonal Panvar

I come from a family where everyone is into Hindi literature, especially my father. I started with children’s stories and then graduated to Premchand and Mantu. We used to get Hindi newspapers. English is just a language. It’s not an emotion. Hindi is an emotion.

Simple, yet profound

Mohit Kapoor

I used to have Hindi as a subject which had some stories written by Munshi Premchand. As a child I used to imagine different scenarios that had taken place in the stories. Munshi Premchand’s stories are so simple yet so profound.