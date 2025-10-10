World Mental Health Day is a reminder to prioritise our emotional well-being, say celebs

Actors highlight the importance of self-care, setting boundaries, and staying positive amid life’s pressures. Through meditation, journaling, and mindful social media use, they show that mental wellness is a continuous journey. By sharing their struggles, their fans to embrace vulnerability and prioritise inner peace.

Set boundaries

Anuradha Upadhyay

World Mental Health Day reminds me of the importance of self-care and empathy toward others’ emotional well-being. I prioritise my mental health by setting boundaries and taking time to recharge away from work. It’s very important for public figures to share their struggles because it encourages others to speak up and seek help. It can help normalise seeking help and break long-held stigmas. Social media can be overwhelming, so I focus on positivity and limit my screen time. Meditation and journaling keep me grounded and help me maintain inner balance.

Slow down

Samridhii Shukla

World Mental Health Day is a reminder that our minds need as much care as our bodies. It’s not just about acknowledging mental health for a day, but about making it part of everyday life. Personally, it reminds me to slow down, breathe, and be kind to myself when things don’t go as planned. I try to create small pockets of calm amidst chaos—whether it’s reading, going for a walk, or listening to music before a shoot. These little rituals help me recharge. I’ve also learned to say ‘no’ when something overwhelms me—it’s not always easy, but setting boundaries is key. Open conversations can change the narrative completely.

Take a break

Shivangi Verma

For me, World Mental Health Day is like a reminder for me to reflect and pause to see myself. You know, people often talk about physical fitness but most of the time forget what’s beneath the surface — the mental health. I feel this day is just what everyone should take seriously. As an actor in the industry, which is so demanding, be it emotionally or mentally, I prioritise my mental health. I focus on not letting my work consume me. I love spending time with my loved ones, and I take breaks when I need to. When an actor shares their journey about mental health, it helps the audience understand that we also go through similar struggles. Whenever I feel overwhelmed, I just go into my space, find positivity, and disconnect from negative energy.

Awareness & reflection

Shubhangi Atre

For me, World Mental Health Day is a day of awareness and reflection. It’s a reminder that mental health isn’t a luxury — it’s a necessity. Taking care of your mind is just as important as taking care of your career or relationships. It’s about finding peace and acceptance within yourself. Our industry can be very demanding — emotionally and physically. I’ve realised that the only way to sustain yourself is by keeping your inner world calm. I make sure to disconnect from work once I’m home. Spending time with my daughter, doing yoga, or enjoying a quiet evening helps me recharge. Meditation has been my biggest support system. Being an Osho follower has helped me over the years.

Look within

Saanand Verma

For me, World Mental Health Day is about looking within rather than outside. Mental health issues are rising rapidly because of social media and the pressures of the digital world. It’s essential to detox, spend more time in nature, and connect with real people. With the rapid advancement of technology, new mental health challenges will emerge, so taking care of our inner well-being is more important than ever. Meditation means focusing the mind on one thing. When I focus on my work, I enter a meditative state. I run to stay healthy, stay positive, and ensure I don’t create stress for others — because if I don’t give stress, I don’t receive it either.”