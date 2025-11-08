Would you take this panga?

With its refreshing mix of humour, heart and high-energy pangas, the show has taken audiences beyond picture-perfect couple goals and straight into the delightful chaos of real relationships. This unique concept has clearly resonated with viewers, offering a hearty dose of laughter and relatability.

In an era of curated perfection, the show pulls back the curtain on the love languages, the tiny triumphs, the unfinished sentences, ridiculous nicknames, and silly fights that keep a relationship alive. Co-host Munawar Faruqui says, “It’s been an absolute honour to co-host Dhamaal With Pati Patni Aur Panga with Sonu ma’am. Everywhere I go, fans of the show tell me how much they enjoy watching these couples pull off challenges, argue, strategise, and laugh together. They see their own relationships reflected in those moments, and that’s the beauty of it. The love and response this show has received prove that that families across India have welcomed this panga and pangamaker into their homes.”

Rubina Dilaik says, “The audiences have loved and pampered Abhinav and me like a king and queen, and I’m so grateful for that. Dhamaal With Pati Patni Aur Panga is being loved by viewers because it lets them live vicariously through all our fun, fights and moments of togetherness. It’s been such a joy getting to know the others, sharing our quirks, and realising that every relationship, no matter how different, runs on the same mix

of love, laughter and panga.”