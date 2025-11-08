DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Entertainment / Would you take this panga?

Would you take this panga?

Colors’ Dhamaal with Pati Patni Aur Panga has hit the sweet spot of entertainment by gatecrashing the most sacred institution of all—shaadi!

article_Author
TNS
Updated At : 06:03 AM Nov 08, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Rubina Dilaik is enjoying the show Pati Patni Aur Panga
Advertisement

With its refreshing mix of humour, heart and high-energy pangas, the show has taken audiences beyond picture-perfect couple goals and straight into the delightful chaos of real relationships. This unique concept has clearly resonated with viewers, offering a hearty dose of laughter and relatability.

Advertisement

In an era of curated perfection, the show pulls back the curtain on the love languages, the tiny triumphs, the unfinished sentences, ridiculous nicknames, and silly fights that keep a relationship alive. Co-host Munawar Faruqui says, “It’s been an absolute honour to co-host Dhamaal With Pati Patni Aur Panga with Sonu ma’am. Everywhere I go, fans of the show tell me how much they enjoy watching these couples pull off challenges, argue, strategise, and laugh together. They see their own relationships reflected in those moments, and that’s the beauty of it. The love and response this show has received prove that that families across India have welcomed this panga and pangamaker into their homes.”

Advertisement

Rubina Dilaik says, “The audiences have loved and pampered Abhinav and me like a king and queen, and I’m so grateful for that. Dhamaal With Pati Patni Aur Panga is being loved by viewers because it lets them live vicariously through all our fun, fights and moments of togetherness. It’s been such a joy getting to know the others, sharing our quirks, and realising that every relationship, no matter how different, runs on the same mix

Advertisement

of love, laughter and panga.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts