Yami Gautam basks in Himachal sun, shares pictures of her outing

ANI
Himachal Pradesh, December 28
Bollywood actor Yami Gautam is basking in the lap of mountains in her latest pictures.
Taking to her Instagram Stories, the actor shared a number of pictures from her bright and sunny winter morning from Himachal Pradesh.
Her first two Stories are video clips of the actor, with a cup of tea in her hand, panning the camera to showcase the lush mountainous panorama.
In the third Story, she shared a sunkissed selfie.
"#nofilter #himachal #asliwintermorning," the actor wrote on the picture.
In the final picture, Yami was seen dressed in a hoodie and holding a glass with turmeric water in it.
"Mere khet ki haldi ka paani (Turmeric water made from my farm's produce). Start my day with this organic haldi," Yami wrote.
Meanwhile, her film 'Lost' had its Asian Premiere at the International Film Festival of India and at the 13th Annual Chicago South Asian Film Festival where it received an overwhelming response and now the much-awaited movie is all set to start it's OTT journey.
