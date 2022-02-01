Yami Gautam to headline thought-provoking dramas

Yami Gautam has an exciting palette of characters for the year ahead. We hear that the star will break the mould with all her upcoming characters to kickstart a discussion in society.
A source close to Yami says, “With Naina in A Thursday, a kindergarten teacher who takes kids as hostages, Yami will pose few crucial questions. Similarly, Lost will deal with media integrity and Dasvi will discuss the education system. OMG2 is another social drama with a voice.”
The source adds, “Owing to her stern yet dignified persona and impeccable acting talent, filmmakers are choosing to mount thought-provoking films on Yami Gautam’s shoulders. The star has a variety of characters to offer, and she will definitely leave everyone surprised.” Meanwhile, Yami is also working on Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik’s untitled next with Sunny Kaushal and another project with RSVP Movies.
