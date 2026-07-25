Yash opens up about playing Ravana in Ramayana

As anticipation builds for Ramayana, actor-producer Yash, who is also producing the film under his banner Monster Mind Creations, joined the team at Comic-Con to promote the much-awaited epic. During a media interaction, the actor, who essays the role of Ravana, opened up about the character's complexity, the philosophy of the Ramayana and why its message continues to resonate even today.

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Reflecting on the epic, Yash said, "To tell a story, you need good and bad, good and evil." According to him, the Ramayana is defined by the contrasting journeys of Lord Rama and Ravana.

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Explaining the difference, Yash shared, "Lord Rama is somebody who is born as a king, but he goes into situations where he has to lose everything and then regain all his power through his behaviour and the kind of actions he takes. But Ravana starts with nothing, becomes powerful and then, sometimes, like they say, when you fight a demon, you end up becoming a bigger one. You have to be very careful with that."

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For Yash, that contrast is what makes the story timeless. While Lord Rama earns back everything through his actions and values, Ravana's journey serves as a reminder of how power, when driven by vengeance and ego, can lead to destruction.

Speaking about Ravana, Yash said the character was far more layered than a conventional villain. "He has mastered many arts," he said, adding that despite his immense knowledge and abilities, Ravana ultimately "can't control his power." That contradiction, according to Yash, is what makes him one of mythology's most fascinating characters.

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Yash also revealed that his connection with the Ramayana goes back to childhood. "It's probably the first story I ever heard. My grandfather used to tell me these stories, and you build your own imagination around them," he shared.

Preparing for the role, the actor said his focus was not on reinventing Ravana but on understanding his mindset. "What do you bring to it as an actor? What is your understanding of the character?" he recalled asking himself. Crediting director Nitesh Tiwari and the writers for their vision, Yash added, "I wanted to understand what made him do the things he did. The intent behind his actions was more important to me than anything else."