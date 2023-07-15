Yash Patnaik talks about his latest show Gauna Ek Pratha

The family drama Gauna Ek Pratha, starring Krutika Desai as Gehna, Rohit Purohit as Gaurav, and Pravati Sehgal as Urvashi in the lead roles, premiered on July 10 at 9:30 pm on Shemaroo Umang.

Producer Yash Patnaik says, “Gauna Ek Pratha is a beautiful story set against the backdrop of Bihar. Gehna, played by Krutika Desai; Gaurav, played by Rohit Purohit; and Urvashi, played by Parvati Sehgal, represent different emotions and objectives. Gehna is a village girl who travels to bring her childhood love, Gaurav, back from Patna. But between her and Gaurav stands his boss, Urvashi, who has started falling for him.”