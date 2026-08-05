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Home / Entertainment / Yash Raj Films' Raah Records debuts with Aman's heartfelt single ‘Jaadugari’

Yash Raj Films' Raah Records debuts with Aman's heartfelt single ‘Jaadugari’

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Mona
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 12:21 PM Aug 05, 2026 IST
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Aman makes his Raah Records debut with Jaadugari
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There was a time when heartbreak anthems ruled our playlists—songs that lingered long after they ended and made silence feel louder than words. Aman's ‘Jaadugari’, the debut release from Yash Raj Films' new music label Raah Records, taps into that same emotional space with a tender ballad about love, regret and everything left unsaid.

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Just a day after unveiling its new music label, Raah Records, Yash Raj Films has released its first original track, ‘Jaadugari’, by emerging singer-songwriter Aman, marking the beginning of the label's journey to champion original music and independent artistes.

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Also Read: https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/entertainment/yrf-bets-big-on-indie-music-with-raah-records/

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Penned and performed by Aman, ‘Jaadugari’ is an emotional ballad that explores love, heartbreak and the painful realisation of taking someone for granted. Told from the perspective of a partner who recognises the value of a relationship only after it begins to slip away, the song reflects on unspoken conversations, missed opportunities and the everyday moments that often go unnoticed until they're gone.

The accompanying music video features Aman alongside Shivangi Negi, capturing the couple's cherished memories before gradually revealing the emotional distance that grows between them. The title ‘Jaadugari’ symbolises the "magic" of a partner's love—something the protagonist truly understands only after losing it.

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The release also marks Aman's official debut with Raah Records after spending a year developing his craft through the label's artiste incubator programme, where he refined his songwriting, sound and artistic identity. His launch reflects the label's vision of building long-term creative partnerships while encouraging artistes to stay authentic to their voice.

Speaking about the song, Aman said, "’Jaadugari’ comes from a very honest place. It's about those relationships where you can feel someone slipping away long before it's actually over, but you keep hoping things will somehow go back to how they were. I think we've all experienced moments where we realise too late that it was the little things—the conversations we never had, the appreciation we never expressed and the moments we took for granted—that mattered the most. I hope this song reminds people to hold on tightly to the ones they love and never take that love for granted."

Aman has been steadily gaining recognition for his deeply personal songwriting. Earlier this year, his breakout single ‘Roya Tha’ garnered nearly five million Spotify streams, reached No. 13 on Spotify India's Viral Chart and inspired more than 19,000 Instagram Reels, establishing him as one of India's rising singer-songwriters.

As the inaugural release from Raah Records, Jaadugari not only introduces Aman's next musical chapter but also sets the tone for the label's ambition to nurture homegrown talent and build lasting careers in India's independent music scene.

Watch Jaadugari here: https://youtu.be/vrOCv5SOTrU

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