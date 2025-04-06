Yashaswini Dayama, who plays Valeria Richards in Marvel's Wastelanders on Audible, says it requires physical stamina as she has to physically act things out so that the voice emotes correctly

You are playing Valeria Richards in Marvel's Wastelanders on Audible. Tell us about the process of developing Valeria's voice and personality?

I auditioned for Valeria’s part, and honestly, I was confused because she sounded like she was going to be a bad person, and I don’t necessarily sound like a baddie. But Audible was clear that this was an interesting choice—casting someone who doesn’t sound menacing to play such a nuanced and complicated role. That made it very exciting.

How does Valeria interact with the remaining superheroes like Star-Lord, Hawkeye, and Black Widow? Are there any interesting dynamics or conflicts?

Absolutely! This is the final chapter where every story that’s been building up is now colliding. Everyone’s weaknesses are going to be exposed and pushed to the limit. It’s a very dramatic, thrilling, emotional, and fast-paced season.

What’s it like playing a villain that everyone loves to hate?

I don’t know if people love to hate her. Maybe I’m biased, but I don’t think she’s that kind of a character. There’s a certain vulnerability to her villainy. There’s a softness to what she ultimately wants. Honestly, I found myself rooting for her, so maybe I was just too deeply invested in my character.

What was your experience like working on an audio project? Were there any unique challenges or opportunities?

I’m still new to this medium and I’m learning how it works and trying to get better at it. One major challenge was the physical stamina it required. It’s not just sitting in a soundproof room and saying lines—it’s physically acting things out so that the voice emotes correctly. That was a learning curve for me.

How do you balance bringing your interpretation to the character while staying true to the original comic book version?

I honestly don’t know—I let the audience tell me. I try to act instinctively and rely on the people guiding me, whether it’s for film or audio. I find a sweet spot between their vision and mine and let the audience give me feedback on whether it worked.

How has playing a strong, complex female character like Valeria impacted your perspective or approach to work?

I’ve been fortunate that all my characters have been super impactful that way. Valeria again brings a massively different, untapped perspective because I’ve never had to play somebody who’s grey, let alone an antagonist. And it just taught me that great power comes from great vulnerability. The bigger and more impactful the character is, it’s always rooted in something really soft and really personal. And this discovery just screamed in my face when it came down to Valeria.

What upcoming projects are you excited about? Any specific interests you’re currently pursuing?

I’m just trying to get into the music world, whether it’s podcasts, singing, musicals. I’m just trying to widen my horizons that way. I’m excited. I have some releases coming out this year, but nothing to talk about specifically yet. But I’m excited about new opportunities and looking forward to opening up my world.