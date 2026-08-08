Yash’s Toxic trailer is out: A high-voltage saga of power, betrayal and redemption

Rocking Star Yash is back with the much-awaited trailer of “Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups”, and it promises a world where power comes at a price, loyalties are tested and no relationship is quite what it seems.

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Along with the digital launch, there was a launch event on Saturday evening in the presence of the star-studded cast and celebrated crew in Bangaluru. Kannada star Shiva Rajkumar was one of the earliest arrivals of the evening. He lauded Yash's vision and team's efforts in putting together a spectacular film.

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Packed with explosive action, striking visuals and intense character dynamics, the trailer introduces audiences to the dark and unpredictable world of “Toxic”. At its centre is Yash’s dual role as Raya and Ticket — a father and son who find themselves on opposite sides of a dangerous conflict, setting up an intriguing Yash versus Yash face-off.

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But “Toxic” is not just about action. The emotional heart of the story lies in the complicated relationship between Raya and his son Ticket, against a larger backdrop of ambition, betrayal, love, hunger for power and redemption.

The trailer also offers glimpses of a formidable ensemble, with Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth and Huma Qureshi adding their own layers to the sprawling narrative. Each character appears to have a role to play in the web of alliances, rivalries and relationships that drives the story forward.

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Directed by award-winning filmmaker Geetu Mohandas, “Toxic” brings together her distinctive storytelling style with a grand, visually immersive world. From high-octane action and atmospheric cinematography to elaborate production design, the trailer hints at a gangster saga that aims to be as emotionally charged as it is spectacular.

Shot simultaneously in English and Kannada, “Toxic” will also release in dubbed versions in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam, taking its larger-than-life world to audiences across languages.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, “Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups” stars Yash, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, Huma Qureshi and Akshay Oberoi in pivotal roles. Produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, the film is set for a worldwide theatrical release on August 26, 2026.

Watch the Toxic trailer: