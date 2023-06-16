ANI

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl actress Zoe Saldana has reacted to the delay of the three upcoming sequels to Avatar: The Way of Water. Taking to Instagram stories, the actress made a reference to the recently revealed news that the three scheduled sequels to Avatar: The Way of Water from last year have been postponed.

“Great! I’m gonna be 53 when the last Avatar comes out,” Saldana, 44, jokingly wrote above the news headline, adding an emoji of a shocked face. “I was 27 when I shot the very first @avatar movie,” she added with a bespectacled disguised face emoji.Disney, the distributor behind the hit sci-fi franchise, announced on Tuesday that Avatar 3 will arrive in theatres on December 19, 2025; Avatar 4 on December 21, 2029; and Avatar 5 on December 19, 2031.

Joe Saldana has played Neytiri, a bow-and-arrow-wielding Na’vi warrior, and mother in James Cameron’s Oscar-winning Avatar, released in 2009 and is still reportedly the world’s number one highest-grossing movie of all time. Filming for the first installment began in 2007.

If Avatar 5 serves as the franchise’s finale and its purported 2031 release date holds true, the entire on-screen series will span a whopping 22 years.