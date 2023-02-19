Yogesh Bhardwaj, who hails from Haryana, was seen in web film ‘Lost’. The actor talks about his journey…

How and when did you start your acting career?

Since my childhood, I was inclined towards plays though I have never thought of taking up acting as a career. When I was doing my graduation, I acted in a play titled Ghar Wapsi during a youth festival. Eminent actor Jaideep Ahlawat was overseeing the play and told me that I had a lot of potential. That’s when I decided to pursue acting.

How did your family react to your decision?

The place which I belong to in Haryana (Rohtak) no one would have thought of taking up acting as a career. My father also met with an accident and being their only son there were a lot of responsibilities. But they told me if you can manage your education and also earn some money, they have no issues.

From where did you take training in acting?

From the State University of Performing and Visual Arts (SUPVA), Rohtak, Haryana, and I was the second batch. After working in a few regional films in 2017, I came to Mumbai with thirty thousand rupees in my hand.

What was your initial struggle in Mumbai?

Luckily, after three days in Mumbai, I got a job with a video game company. I worked there for two months. Then I got in touch with known casting director Jogi Malang and started assisting him. That was a big exposure for me. I used to meet all the big actors in the industry and while interacting with them, got to know my potential as well.

What was your first acting break?

My first break was with the film Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, where I played a small role.

Tell us about your latest movie Lost. What’s your role in it?

I am playing a character called Thakur in Lost. The interesting part of my role is that the look of my character is very sober and it’s not looking cliched from any angle. The moment my character comes on screen, there is a sense of fear.

How was it sharing screen space with Pankaj Kapoor in Lost?

Pankaj Kapoor is probably the only actor who has done wonders when it comes to portraying true characters. I was amazed when he told me to rehearse with him before our final take. Just looking at him, I learnt so many nuances.

Whom do you consider your mentor?

It has to be Jaideep Ahlawat. After I came to Mumbai, I have been in touch with him. Whenever I am in doubt, he always helps me out. Without his help, I don’t know what I would have done.

What kind of roles do you want to play now?

I would like to play all shades. I want to essay a role that is opposite of my personality. This is an actor’s delight when you are playing someone which you are not in real life.

What’s your next project?

There is a film called Chipkali, where actor Yashpal Sharma plays an important role. I essay the role of a private investigator in it.