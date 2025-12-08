Actor Sunny Deol shared a video of his late father and Bollywood legend Dharmendra on his 90th birthday and said he is always with him.

Dharmendra, whose career spanned over six decades, died on November 24 in Mumbai at the age of 89. Just a few weeks before his 90th birthday.

Sunny uploaded a video on his Instagram handle on Monday, which featured the "Sholay" actor at the backdrop of mountains, smiling towards the camera.

"Today is my father's birthday. Papa is always with me, inside me love you papa. Miss you," Sunny wrote in the caption.

Dharmendra was admitted to the hospital on November 10 and was reported to be in the critical condition.

On November 11, several media houses reported his death, leading to a sharp rebuke from Malini.

"What is happening is unforgivable! How can responsible channels spread false news about a person who is responding to treatment and is recovering? This is being extremely disrespectful and irresponsible. Please give due respect to the family and its need for privacy," she had posted on X.

A day later, he was discharged and taken to his Juhu home, where he breathed his last.

The actor was cremated at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Vile Parle, Mumbai.